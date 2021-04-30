Istanbul Convention to expire on July 1

  April 30 2021

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Istanbul Convention to expire on July 1

A decree was published early on April 30 in Turkey's Official Gazette, stating that a European treaty on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence will expire on July 1.

According to the decree signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the expiry date of the Istanbul Convention, which was annulled with a decree on March 19, was determined as of July 1, 2021.

Turkey withdrew from the convention on March 19, arguing that the pact conflicted with local traditions and that Turkish laws provide ample protection to women.

Meanwhile, Turkey extended a ban on layoffs for over a month starting as of June 30, according to a presidential decree published on Official Gazette.

Erdogan

ECONOMY Turkeys exports hit $50 bln in Q1

Turkey's exports hit $50 bln in Q1

