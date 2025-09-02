Istanbul clubs busy on transfer deadline

ISTANBUL

Süper Lig title hopefuls Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe were extremely busy on the transfer deadline on Sept.2, breaking the spending record for summer transfer season.

Champion Galatasaray signed star goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır from league rival Trabzonspor for a base fee of 33 million euros, plus potential bonuses, making the national team’s goalkeeper the most expensive Turkish player ever.

The surprise move came after archrival Fenerbahçe snapped Ederson, who has been Galatasaray’s main target for weeks, from Manchester City in a last-minute deal on Sept. 1 for a reported fee of 14 million euros.

Galatasaray brought in another City player, agreeing to sign German international İlkay Gündoğan on a two-year deal.

Fenerbahçe also strengthened its squad, signing Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain, in addition to Turkish international Kerem Aktürkoğlu from Benfica. The total cost of the two signings exceeded 58 million euros, according to reports.

The signing frenzy also led to departures from the two clubs.

Fenerbahçe sent goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic to Spain’s Girona, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat to Real Betis and defender Diego Carlos to Serie A side Como on loan deals, while selling homegrown Yusuf Akçiçek to Qatar’s Al Hilal for a fee of 22 million euros.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, agreed to loan midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo to Italian club Udinese and defender Carlos Custa to Brazil’s Vasco.