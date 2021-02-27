Istanbul Cinema Museum opens its doors

ISTANBUL

Following a restoration project, a historical theater in Istanbul and a cinema museum opened their doors to visitors on Feb. 28 with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The historic Atlas Cinema and the Istanbul Cinema Museum in Istanbul’s teeming Beyoğlu district are parts of Turkey’s Beyoğlu Culture Road project, which covers an area from Galataport to Taksim Square linking cultural venues in the district, including Atatürk Cultural Center and the Galata Tower.

The Istanbul Cinema Museum has also been opened together with the historical cinema, whose restoration project Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said they have followed closely.

The building, opening after a two-year restoration project, is billed as Turkey’s first cinema museum and aims to shed light on the history of the country’s silver screen industry.

The museum includes special collections, information, and documents on world cinema, as well as masterpieces from Turkish cinema for the viewing of movie lovers.