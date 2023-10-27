Istanbul Book Fair to mark republic’s centennial

ISTANBUL

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the 40th International Istanbul Book Fair will be organized from Oct. 28 to Nov. 5 under the theme of "Long Live the Republic," with the participation of over 1,000 publishing houses and non-governmental organizations.

Organized by TÜYAP Fair Organization Production Co. Inc. in collaboration with the Turkish Publishers Association, the fair’s honorary guest this year, academic and lawyer Nermin Abadan Unat, will also enrich the event with her valuable contribution to various panels, discussions and other activities.

As part of the "Long Live the Republic" event, conversations will be held about various types of poetry, stories, children's and youth literature, novels and essays. International Publishers Association (IPA) President Karine Pansa will also take part as a speaker in the “Developments in Publishing” conversation.

Also within the scope of the fair, publishing houses from North Macedonia, Germany, China, Romania and Iran will participate in the international hall between Oct. 28 and 31 to share information about the state of the publishing market.

The fair is free of charge for students, teachers, children, retirees and disabled individuals. Opening hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.