Istanbul-based firms' export worth $6.1 bln in February

  • March 06 2021 13:47:47

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Istanbul-based companies achieved $6.1 billion worth of exports last month, taking a 38.2% share in Turkey's exports, according to information compiled from the data by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM).

In February, the sector that exports the most products from Istanbul was ready-to-wear and apparel with $1.3 billion of exports, taking a lion share with 16.9%.

This was followed by the chemical and steel sector with exports worth $898 million and $645.3 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, the highest rise in exports was in the defense and aviation industry sector, posting a 131.3% increase.

The sector with the highest decrease in exports was the ships and yachts sector, with an 89% decrease.

The biggest market of the companies was Germany, with $598.64 million in export earnings.

The highest increase in exports from Istanbul on an amount basis was the US with $65.8 million.

