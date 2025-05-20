Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

ISTANBUL
Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul ranks sixth among expat cities that offer the cheapest cost to relocate for the first six months, according to a report by Remitly, a digital remittance company.

Essential expenses range from the cost of a working visa to initial outlays for six months' rent, utilities, groceries, transportation and basic furnishings.

Based on the calculations, Istanbul ranked the sixth most accessible city for those looking to settle in another country.

According to the report, six months’ rent in the megacity is $3,874 and the rental deposit is $646, while the cost of obtaining a visa is $274.

The total cost for utilities and internet over six months amounts to $420, while the expense for basic furniture is estimated at $767.

The cost of groceries for six months in the city with a population of more than 15 million is around $1,249, while public transport costs 256 pounds. 

The total cost for expats to relocate to Istanbul is $7,486 against $4,741 in Bangkok and $4,876 in Kuala Lumpur, which ranks first and second in the list of cheapest cities to relocate.

Budapest came third at $6,488, followed by Mexico City at $6,751 and Taipei at $6,976.

Among other top 10 cities are Athens ($7,577), Tokyo ($8,942), Malaga ($9,004) and Valencia ($9,309).

The most expensive city is New York at $24,791, followed by Zurich at $22,084 and London at $21,000.

 

istanbul,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EUs Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives unacceptable after West Bank shots

EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots
LATEST NEWS

  1. EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots

    EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots

  2. Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

    Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

  3. Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

    Erdoğan: Gaza crisis 'worst disaster of modern times'

  4. Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

    Pro-Russia ex-Ukraine MP shot dead near Madrid: police source

  5. Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows

    Indian boycott of Turkish goods grows
Recommended
Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister
Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business

Turkcell secures financing to invest in data center business
Şimşek meets with company representatives in Qatar

Şimşek meets with company representatives in Qatar
Demand for used cars surging, expected to pick up further

Demand for used cars surging, expected to pick up further
Natural gas distribution network expands 8 pct last year

Natural gas distribution network expands 8 pct last year
UK inflation hits 15-month high as utility bills soar

UK inflation hits 15-month high as utility bills soar
Germanys infrastructure push needs more than money

Germany's infrastructure push needs more than money
WORLD EUs Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives unacceptable after West Bank shots

EU's Kallas says any threats on diplomat lives 'unacceptable' after West Bank shots

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called Wednesday on Israel to investigate the firing of warning shots at a delegation of diplomats in the West Bank and hold those responsible "accountable".
ECONOMY Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

Entire Cyprus can benefit from electricity Türkiye supplies: Energy minister

Türkiye is planning to supply Turkish Cyprus with electricity, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said, adding that Greek Cyprus could also benefit from this.  
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿