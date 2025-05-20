Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

ISTANBUL

Istanbul ranks sixth among expat cities that offer the cheapest cost to relocate for the first six months, according to a report by Remitly, a digital remittance company.

Essential expenses range from the cost of a working visa to initial outlays for six months' rent, utilities, groceries, transportation and basic furnishings.

Based on the calculations, Istanbul ranked the sixth most accessible city for those looking to settle in another country.

According to the report, six months’ rent in the megacity is $3,874 and the rental deposit is $646, while the cost of obtaining a visa is $274.

The total cost for utilities and internet over six months amounts to $420, while the expense for basic furniture is estimated at $767.

The cost of groceries for six months in the city with a population of more than 15 million is around $1,249, while public transport costs 256 pounds.

The total cost for expats to relocate to Istanbul is $7,486 against $4,741 in Bangkok and $4,876 in Kuala Lumpur, which ranks first and second in the list of cheapest cities to relocate.

Budapest came third at $6,488, followed by Mexico City at $6,751 and Taipei at $6,976.

Among other top 10 cities are Athens ($7,577), Tokyo ($8,942), Malaga ($9,004) and Valencia ($9,309).

The most expensive city is New York at $24,791, followed by Zurich at $22,084 and London at $21,000.