Istanbul Airport named ‘World’s Best Airport’

ISTANBUL

Istanbul Airport has received five honors in the 2023 Global Traveler Tested Reader’s Survey Awards by Global Traveler, including “World’s Best Airport" and "Europe's Best Airport," the airport’s operator İGA Istanbul has announced.

This has further cemented İGA's position as a leader in global aviation.

Istanbul Airport also received awards for being the "Airport with the Best Food and Beverage Area," the "Best Airport Shopping Experience," and the "Airport Offering the Best Duty-Free Shopping Experience in Europe,” the statement added.

As part of Global Traveler magazine's annual survey, readers determine the best in the world by voting on the travel-related services they have received, destinations and hotels they have visited, airlines they have traveled with, and cruise trips based on their real experiences.

“Receiving awards in these categories reflects our commitment to ensuring an exceptional travel experience for all passengers from different demographics, cultures and backgrounds,” said Gökhan Şengül, İGA Istanbul Airport’s director of corporate communications.

The mega airport served 70.4 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2023, up 19 percent from a year ago.

The international passenger tally rose by 21 percent year-on-year to 53.5 million, while nearly 17 million domestic passengers went through the airport in January-November, marking a 14 percent increase.

Commercial plane traffic at the airport grew by 20 percent to more than 455,000, with international plane traffic rising 21 percent to 341,000, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).