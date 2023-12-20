Istanbul Airport named ‘World’s Best Airport’

Istanbul Airport named ‘World’s Best Airport’

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Airport named ‘World’s Best Airport’

Istanbul Airport has received five honors in the 2023 Global Traveler Tested Reader’s Survey Awards by Global Traveler, including “World’s Best Airport" and "Europe's Best Airport," the airport’s operator İGA Istanbul has announced.

This has further cemented İGA's position as a leader in global aviation.

Istanbul Airport also received awards for being the "Airport with the Best Food and Beverage Area," the "Best Airport Shopping Experience," and the "Airport Offering the Best Duty-Free Shopping Experience in Europe,” the statement added.

As part of Global Traveler magazine's annual survey, readers determine the best in the world by voting on the travel-related services they have received, destinations and hotels they have visited, airlines they have traveled with, and cruise trips based on their real experiences.

“Receiving awards in these categories reflects our commitment to ensuring an exceptional travel experience for all passengers from different demographics, cultures and backgrounds,” said Gökhan Şengül, İGA Istanbul Airport’s director of corporate communications.

The mega airport served 70.4 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2023, up 19 percent from a year ago.

The international passenger tally rose by 21 percent year-on-year to 53.5 million, while nearly 17 million domestic passengers went through the airport in January-November, marking a 14 percent increase.

Commercial plane traffic at the airport grew by 20 percent to more than 455,000, with international plane traffic rising 21 percent to 341,000, according to data from the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ).

IGA,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Police capture three more international crime kingpins

Police capture three more international crime kingpins
LATEST NEWS

  1. Police capture three more international crime kingpins

    Police capture three more international crime kingpins

  2. Somali leader offers condolences after accident involving son

    Somali leader offers condolences after accident involving son

  3. Insomnia impacts 50 pct of Turks: Study

    Insomnia impacts 50 pct of Turks: Study

  4. 10 suspects arrested while fleeing to Greece

    10 suspects arrested while fleeing to Greece

  5. First lady visits Hungary’s parliament

    First lady visits Hungary’s parliament
Recommended
Pace of rent increase slows in Turkish cities, including Istanbul

Pace of rent increase slows in Turkish cities, including Istanbul
German railway operator Deutsche Bahn launches effort to sell logistics unit Schenker

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn launches effort to sell logistics unit Schenker
Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban

Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban
Frances Total eyes $6 billion in Nigeria investment

France's Total eyes $6 billion in Nigeria investment
Bank of Japan stands pat on monetary policy

Bank of Japan stands pat on monetary policy
Panama Canal produced record revenue despite drought

Panama Canal produced record revenue despite drought
WORLD Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

Israel bombs Gaza as UN weighs new ceasefire call

Israel launched more deadly strikes on Gaza Tuesday as the UN Security Council was due to vote on another ceasefire demand and concern mounted over the conflict's impact on global shipping.
ECONOMY Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban

Kremlin say Russia will circumvent EU diamond import ban

The Kremlin on Tuesday vowed to circumvent a European Union import ban on Russian diamonds, part of another sanctions package brought by the West over Moscow's large-scale military operation in Ukraine.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.