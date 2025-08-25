Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital kill six

Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital kill six

SANAA
Israeli strikes in Yemens capital kill six

Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Sunday killed at least six people, according to the country's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who have repeatedly launched missiles and drones at Israel throughout the Gaza war.

AFP images showed a large fireball lighting up the skies over the rebel-held capital, leaving behind a column of thick, black smoke.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency reported six people killed and 86 wounded in the Israeli raid, with more than 20 in critical condition, citing the health ministry.

A Houthi security source told AFP the strikes had targeted a building in central Sanaa. The group's Al-Masirah TV reported they had also hit an oil company facility and a power station in Sanaa's south which was already struck last Sunday.

The Israeli army said it had hit a military compound where the presidential palace is located, along with two power stations and a fuel depot.

The strikes were "in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians", including "in recent days", it said.

Late Friday, the Houthis fired a missile that Israeli authorities said had "most likely fragmented in mid-air".

Media outlets the Times of Israel and Ynet, citing the Israeli military, reported the missile had carried a cluster warhead, the first of its kind known to have been fired from Yemen.

  'Heart of the capital' 

The Israeli defence ministry released a photo on Sunday showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Israel Katz and military chief Eyal Zamir following the strikes in Yemen from a command bunker.

Netanyahu said the air force had struck "the presidential palace in the heart of the capital Sanaa, the city's power plant and the fuel tanks that supply it", according to a statement released by his office.

"The terrorist Houthi regime is learning the hard way that it will pay — and has paid already — a very high price for its aggression against the State of Israel," he said, adding "the whole region" was also learning a lesson in Israeli power.

In a statement from their political bureau, the Houthis vowed to respond, saying they would "not deviate from the fight" against Israel and its ally the United States "until the aggression stops and the (Israeli) blockade on Gaza is lifted".

Iran's foreign ministry on Sunday condemned the Israeli strikes.

Since the October 2023 start of the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis have repeatedly fired missiles and drones at Israel, claiming to be acting in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Most of the Houthi attacks have been intercepted, but they have prompted retaliatory Israeli air strikes on rebel targets in Yemen.

On August 17, Israel said it targeted an energy infrastructure site in Sanaa linked to the Houthis, with Al-Masirah reporting at the time the capital's Haziz power station was hit.

The Israeli military said the Haziz facility was also struck on Sunday.

Katz said earlier this month that the Houthis would "pay with compound interest for every attempt to fire at Israel".

Beyond attacks on Israel itself, the Houthis have also targeted ships they say are linked to the country in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism
LATEST NEWS

  1. France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

    France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

  2. Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

    Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

  3. Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

    Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

  4. İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

    İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

  5. Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim

    Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim
Recommended
France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism
OIC denounces Israel’s rejection of appeasement

OIC denounces Israel’s rejection of appeasement
Syrian president confirms advanced talks with Israel on security deal

Syrian president confirms 'advanced talks' with Israel on security deal
Sharaa to speak at UN General Assembly: Official

Sharaa to speak at UN General Assembly: Official
Five journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital

Five journalists among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital
Japanese PM Ishiba bounces back in polls

Japanese PM Ishiba bounces back in polls
Russia detains official suspected of defense embezzlement

Russia detains official suspected of defense embezzlement
WORLD France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France's foreign ministry officials met on Aug. 25 with a representative of U.S. ambassador Charles Kushner after the American diplomat was summoned over his letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging the country did not do enough to combat antisemitism.
ECONOMY Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

A sweeping overhaul of Türkiye's Special Consumption Tax (SCT) system at the end of July has flipped the country’s automotive market dynamics, driving demand for domestically produced vehicles and setting the stage for a potential all-time sales record in August.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿