Israeli settlers rampage at military base in West Bank

TEL AVIV
An Israeli soldier stands guard as Israeli settlers tour in the old city-centre and market of the Palestinian city of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on June 28, 2025. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

Israeli settlers assaulted security forces and vandalized military vehicles and a security installation outside an army base overnight in the occupied West Bank, the military said on June 30.

According to Israeli media, settlers targeted the commander of the Binyamin Regional Brigade base in the central West Bank, calling him a "traitor.”

The officer was among troops attacked on June 28 night as they tried to stop settlers entering a closed military zone near the Palestinian village of Kafr Malik, following a settler attack that killed at least three Palestinians.

Six civilians were arrested following clashes.

"Dozens of Israeli civilians gathered at the entrance" of the brigade's base on June 29 evening, the military said in a statement.

"The gathering became violent and some of the civilians at the scene attacked the security forces, sprayed pepper spray at them and vandalized military vehicles," it added.

In another statement a few hours later, the army said that "Israeli civilians set fire to and vandalized a security site containing systems that contribute to thwarting terrorist attacks" near the base.

Various coalition government leaders condemned the incident.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called a meeting of all security agencies on June 30 to discuss the incident.

