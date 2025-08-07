Israeli security cabinet to hold talks over future Gaza war plans

JERUSALEM - AFP

Israel's security cabinet was expected to meet later Thursday to discuss future military plans in Gaza, according to Israeli media reports, amid speculation of a full takeover of the besieged Palestinian territory.

The planned meeting comes as international outrage over the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has ratcheted up pressure on Israel, with U.N. agencies warning of famine in the devastated territory.

The Times of Israel said the meeting was set to commence around 6:00 pm local time (1500 GMT).

The Israeli press, citing officials speaking on condition of anonymity, has predicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to seek approval on expanding operations.

That would include the pockets of densely populated areas where hostages are believed to be held, such as Gaza City.

On Wednesday, the military announced a fresh evacuation call for portions of Gaza City in the north, and Khan Yunis in the south, where a spokesman said ground forces were set to "expand the scope of combat operations".

Ahead of Thursday's meeting, rumours have been rife about disagreements between the cabinet and Israel's military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir.

Defense Minister Israel Katz also weighed in on the matter, saying on social media that Israel's military will have to execute any government decisions on Gaza, following reports that Zamir was against moves to fully occupy Gaza.

Katz said in post on X that while "it is the right and duty of the chief of staff to express his position in the appropriate forums", the military must respect policies made by the government.

'Unrealistic costs'

The Israeli government is under mounting pressure to end the war, with growing concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and increasing alarm among Israelis about the fate of the remaining hostages.

Out of 251 hostages captured during Hamas's 2023 attack, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

In Tel Aviv on Wednesday night, hundreds took to the streets calling on the government to secure the release of the remaining captives.

Global criticism has soared in recent weeks over the continued suffering of the more than two million Palestinian inhabitants in Gaza, after the United Nations warned that famine was unfolding in the territory.

On Thursday, displaced Gaza resident Mahmoud Wafi said that the prices of available food remained high and erratic.

"We hope that food will be made available again in normal quantities and at reasonable prices, because we can no longer afford these extremely high and unrealistic costs," the 38-year-old told AFP from Al-Mawasi near Khan Yunis.

Gaza's civil defense spokesman Mahmud Bassal said that at least 16 people had been killed in Gaza on Thursday following airstrikes in multiple areas, with dozens more injured.

In late July, Israel partially eased restrictions on aid entering Gaza, but the U.N. says the amount allowed into the territory remains insufficient.

Amjad Al-Shawa, head of the Palestinian NGO Network in the Gaza Strip, told AFP that long and slow inspection procedure at entry points into Gaza meant few trucks could enter.

"What is currently entering the Gaza Strip are very limited numbers of trucks — between 70 to 80 per day — carrying only specific types of goods," he said.

He added that over the past few days, "around 50 to 60 trucks" destined for the private sector were able to enter for the first time in months.

The U.N. estimates that Gaza needs at least 600 trucks of aid per day to meet its residents' basic needs.