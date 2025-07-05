Israeli purchases in Greek Cyprus stir debate

Israeli purchases in Greek Cyprus stir debate

NICOSIA
Israeli purchases in Greek Cyprus stir debate

Greek Cyprus’ second-largest party, AKEL, has raised the alarm over increasing Israeli property purchases in the country, calling it a serious national security risk.

Speaking at a recent party congress, AKEL leader Stefanos Stefanou said the trend resembles settlement tactics used in the Palestinian territories and warned it could lead to the formation of “ghettos” and rising foreign influence.

Stefanou pointed to the emergence of “Zionist schools and synagogues” as part of what he described as a broader Israeli expansion strategy in Greek Cyprus.

“They are taking the country away from us,” he said, accusing the government of negligence and urging tighter controls on foreign real estate sales.

Some local analysts echoed his concerns, warning that unchecked property sales to Israelis could eventually undermine Greek Cyprus’ sovereignty and cause economic instability.

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to Nicosia, Oren Anolik, denounced what he called a rise in antisemitic rhetoric in Greek Cyprus.In response, Stefanou rejected the accusation, arguing that political criticism of Israeli policies should not be labeled antisemitism.

Official figures said that around 2,500 Israelis live permanently in Greek Cyprus, but some experts believe the real number could be between 12,000 and 15,000.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan calls for Gaza ceasefire, urges calm in Russia-Azerbaijan tensions

Erdoğan calls for Gaza ceasefire, urges calm in Russia-Azerbaijan tensions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan calls for Gaza ceasefire, urges calm in Russia-Azerbaijan tensions

    Erdoğan calls for Gaza ceasefire, urges calm in Russia-Azerbaijan tensions

  2. Israeli purchases in Greek Cyprus stir debate

    Israeli purchases in Greek Cyprus stir debate

  3. Fans converge as Oasis mega-tour kicks off

    Fans converge as Oasis mega-tour kicks off

  4. BBC to stop showing 'high-risk' acts live after Bob Vylan row

    BBC to stop showing 'high-risk' acts live after Bob Vylan row

  5. Archaeologists from 25 countries unearth traces of early civilization at Kültepe

    Archaeologists from 25 countries unearth traces of early civilization at Kültepe
Recommended
Trump signs big, beautiful bill on US Independence Day

Trump signs 'big, beautiful' bill on US Independence Day
Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks immediately

Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks 'immediately'
Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine

Trump evokes Russia sanctions after largest assault on Ukraine
Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’

Israel army to prepare plan against ‘Iran threats’
Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel

Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel
Macron to address UK parliament during visit next week

Macron to address UK parliament during visit next week
WORLD Israeli purchases in Greek Cyprus stir debate

Israeli purchases in Greek Cyprus stir debate

Greek Cyprus’ second-largest party, AKEL, has raised the alarm over increasing Israeli property purchases in the country, calling it a serious national security risk.  
ECONOMY Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

Number of mobile subscribers exceeded 94.3 million last year

The number of mobile subscribers in Türkiye exceeded 94.3 million by the end of 2024, up from 92.2 million a year ago, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿