Israeli purchases in Greek Cyprus stir debate

NICOSIA

Greek Cyprus’ second-largest party, AKEL, has raised the alarm over increasing Israeli property purchases in the country, calling it a serious national security risk.

Speaking at a recent party congress, AKEL leader Stefanos Stefanou said the trend resembles settlement tactics used in the Palestinian territories and warned it could lead to the formation of “ghettos” and rising foreign influence.

Stefanou pointed to the emergence of “Zionist schools and synagogues” as part of what he described as a broader Israeli expansion strategy in Greek Cyprus.

“They are taking the country away from us,” he said, accusing the government of negligence and urging tighter controls on foreign real estate sales.

Some local analysts echoed his concerns, warning that unchecked property sales to Israelis could eventually undermine Greek Cyprus’ sovereignty and cause economic instability.

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to Nicosia, Oren Anolik, denounced what he called a rise in antisemitic rhetoric in Greek Cyprus.In response, Stefanou rejected the accusation, arguing that political criticism of Israeli policies should not be labeled antisemitism.

Official figures said that around 2,500 Israelis live permanently in Greek Cyprus, but some experts believe the real number could be between 12,000 and 15,000.