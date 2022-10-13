Israeli police, Palestinians clash

Israeli police, Palestinians clash

JERUSALEM
Israeli police, Palestinians clash

Israeli police and Palestinians clashed in neighborhoods throughout the occupied east Jerusalem overnight Wednesday, some of the fiercest unrest the contested city has seen in months.

Tensions in east Jerusalem have been surging this week as police have conducted intensive searches in one neighborhood for the perpetrator behind a deadly shooting earlier this week that killed a soldier.

The overnight clashes, which appeared to have subsided by Thursday morning, come as tens of thousands of Jews were flocking to Jerusalem to celebrate the weeklong Sukkot holiday, surging into Jerusalem’s Old City, often a focal point for tensions.

Police said they arrested 23 people following the confrontations, half of them minors. 

Police said in some cases officers used live fire against the protesters, but there was no immediate report of injuries.

The police manhunt has stifled life for residents of the Shuafat refugee camp on the outskirts of Jerusalem, a hardscrabble neighborhood that has long seen neglect at the hands of Israeli authorities. Police initially closed the neighborhood’s entry and exit points and while they have since reopened, officers are stopping every car moving in and out of the city, triggering snarling traffic jams and disrupting the residents’ daily routine.

In response, shops, businesses and schools across east Jerusalem closed down on Wednesday in protest at the police measures and in solidarity with Shuafat.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed, making this year the deadliest since 2015. Israel says most of those killed were militants, but local youth protesting the incursions and other civilians have also been killed.

palestine,

TÜRKIYE Opposition leader vows to stand with West if elected

Opposition leader vows to stand with West if elected
MOST POPULAR

  1. South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

    South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

  2. IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall

    IMF cuts 2023 global growth, warns major economies to stall

  3. British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

    British couple’s cycling tour ends in Türkiye

  4. New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir

    New ferry service launched between Thessaloniki, İzmir

  5. 53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide

    53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide
Recommended
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
Poland sees no signs of interference in oil pipeline spill

Poland sees no signs of interference in oil pipeline spill
Ukraine claims new gains, welcomes Western air defense pledge

Ukraine claims new gains, welcomes Western air defense pledge
US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants

US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants
Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails

Japan space agency rocket carrying 8 satellites fails
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge

Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
WORLD Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies

Jurors ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday to pay nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent, who said he turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax.

ECONOMY South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

South Korea raises interest to tame inflation

South Korea’s central bank yesterday hiked its key interest rate by half a percentage point to a decade high as it tries to tackle surging inflation and support the plunging won.

SPORTS Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

Türkiye triumps at FIDE Chess Olympiad for first time

The Turkish national under-16 chess team has bagged the gold medal at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Azerbaijan, marking Türkiye’s first-ever win.