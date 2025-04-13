Israeli PM says Macron 'gravely mistaken' in promoting Palestinian state

TEL AVIV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron was "gravely mistaken" in advocating for a Palestinian state.

"President Macron is gravely mistaken in continuing to promote the idea of a Palestinian state in the heart of our land — a state whose sole aspiration is the destruction of Israel," Netanyahu said in a statement.

He was addressing Macron's remarks earlier this week in which he said that France could recognise a Palestinian state within months.

"To this day, not a single figure in Hamas or the Palestinian Authority has condemned the horrors of the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust," Netanyahu said, referring to the Oct. 7, 2023 attack led by Hamas on Israel.

He described this as "a silence that reveals their true attitude toward the Jewish state."

"We will not endanger our existence over illusions detached from reality, and we will not accept moral lectures about establishing a Palestinian state that would threaten Israel's survival — especially not from those who oppose granting independence to Corsica, New Caledonia, French Guiana, and other territories, whose independence would pose no threat to France whatsoever."

'Legitimate right'

Macron, in an interview to France 5 broadcast on Wednesday, stated that France could take the step during a U.N. conference in New York in June, saying he hoped this would trigger a reciprocal recognition of Israel by Arab countries.

"We must move towards recognition, and we will do so in the coming months," Macron said.

"I will do it because I believe that at some point it will be right and because I also want to participate in a collective dynamic, which must also allow all those who defend Palestine to recognise Israel in turn, which many of them do not do."

His remarks sparked a wave of criticism from right-wing groups in France, after which Macron appeared to clarify his initial remarks on Friday.

"I support the legitimate right of Palestinians to a state and to peace, just as I support the right of Israelis to live in peace and security, both recognised by their neighbours," he said on X.

"I am doing everything I can with our partners to reach this goal of peace. We truly need it," he said.

Relations between Israel and France have deteriorated in recent months.

France has long championed a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including after the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

But formal recognition by Paris of a Palestinian state would mark a major policy switch and risk antagonising Israel, which insists such moves by foreign states are premature.

France would be the most significant European power to recognise a Palestinian state, a move the United States has also long resisted.

Hamas welcomed Macron's statement.

