Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

GENEVA
Israeli ops in Rafah would add to endless tragedy in Gaza: UN agency

Major Israeli military action on Rafah, in Gaza's far south, would heap further devastation on civilians, the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned Friday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week said he had ordered troops to prepare to go into the city as it hunts down those behind Hamas's unprecedented Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

But UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, under pressure after Israel alleged 12 of the agency's staff took part in the deadly assault, said the humanitarian situation in Rafah was increasingly desperate.

More than 1.2 million people — about half of the entire population of the Gaza Strip — were now crowded into the city, sleeping on the streets in makeshift accommodation, with food and water scarce.

"Any large-scale military operation among this population can only lead to an additional layer of endless tragedy that's unfolding," he told reporters in Jerusalem.

"There's a sense of growing anxiety and growing panic in Rafah. People have absolutely no idea where to go after Rafah."

Lazzarini said air strikes had hit near UNRWA's base in Rafah on Thursday, heightening tensions and fear among civilians, and putting into doubt the agency's overall relief effort.

UNRWA operations were "on edge", he said, adding: "I don't know how long we will be able to operate in such a high-risk environment."

The agency chief said the situation was worsening throughout southern Gaza, where police were becoming increasingly reluctant to provide escorts for aid trucks because of civil disorder.

Desperate Gazans were mobbing convoys in search of food. On top of that, eight police were killed in three separate air strikes in the last four days, he said, adding: "They're saying, enough is enough."

Lazzarini had previously warned that the lives of at least 300,000 people in central and northern Gaza were at risk because of a lack of food but UNRWA was unable to get to the region.

The last time the agency was allowed to deliver supplies to the area was on Jan. 23.

The United States on Thursday warned Israel that a push into Rafah without proper planning could lead to a "disaster", particularly to those sheltering in the city with nowhere else to go.

catastrophe,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

    DEM Party unveils co-candidates for Istanbul

  2. Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

    Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

  3. Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy

    Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy

  4. Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal

    Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal

  5. Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state

    Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state
Recommended
Israeli strikes on Gazas Rafah as US warns of potential disaster

Israeli strikes on Gaza's Rafah as US warns of potential 'disaster'
Trump bumps delegate count with easy Nevada caucus win

Trump bumps delegate count with easy Nevada caucus win
US strikes Huthi missile positions in Yemen

US strikes Huthi missile positions in Yemen
Saudi hosts Arab diplomats for Gaza talks after Blinken tour

Saudi hosts Arab diplomats for Gaza talks after Blinken tour
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post

Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
N Koreas Kim vows to put an end to South if force used

N Korea's Kim vows to 'put an end' to South if force used
WORLD Israeli ops in Rafah would add to endless tragedy in Gaza: UN agency

Israeli ops in Rafah would add to 'endless tragedy' in Gaza: UN agency

Major Israeli military action on Rafah, in Gaza's far south, would heap further devastation on civilians, the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) warned Friday.
ECONOMY Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

Export climate index climbs above 50 mark

The Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing Export Climate Index posted above the 50 no-change mark for the first time in six months in January.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿