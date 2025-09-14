Israeli military steps up attacks in Gaza City as Palestinians continue to flee

Israeli military steps up attacks in Gaza City as Palestinians continue to flee

GAZA CITY
Israeli military steps up attacks in Gaza City as Palestinians continue to flee

The Israeli military bombed and destroyed the Al-Kawthar residential tower in western Gaza City on Sept. 14, in the latest attacks targeting high-rise buildings as the army expanded its offensive to occupy the city.

Witnesses said fighter jets struck the tower shortly after the army issued immediate evacuation orders for its residents and nearby tents.

The Israeli military said that more than 250,000 people fled Gaza City since it began intensifying operations there, as Palestinian officials reported many had been unable to evacuate south due to overcrowding.

The United Nations estimated in late August that about 1 million Palestinians lived in and around Gaza's largest urban center, where it said a famine was unfolding after months of worsening conditions.

On Sept. 13, the army’s Arabic-language army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that "more than a quarter of a million residents of Gaza City have moved out of the city for their own safety.”

Gaza's civil defence agency, however, reported a much lower figure, saying fewer than 70,000 managed to leave.

Mohammad Abu Salmiya, head of the Al-Shifa medical complex, told AFP that displacement was continuing inside Gaza City, with residents moving from east to west, but "only a small number of people have been able to reach the south.”

"Even those who manage to flee south often find no place to stay, as the Al-Mawasi area is completely full and Deir al-Balah is also overcrowded," the senior official added, saying many had returned to Gaza City after failing to secure shelter or basic services.

 

Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany

Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany

    Türkiye earns EuroBasket silver after narrow loss to Germany

  2. Turkish FM meets with counterparts in Doha

    Turkish FM meets with counterparts in Doha

  3. Türkiye accuses Greek authorities of 'fueling enmity'

    Türkiye accuses Greek authorities of 'fueling enmity'

  4. Istanbul district mayor detained in corruption probe

    Istanbul district mayor detained in corruption probe

  5. Türkiye issues nationwide call to develop domestic nuclear reactor

    Türkiye issues nationwide call to develop domestic nuclear reactor
Recommended
US delegation discusses key transit route in Yerevan

US delegation discusses key transit route in Yerevan
Greece replaces ‘irregular’ with ‘illegal’ in migration documents

Greece replaces ‘irregular’ with ‘illegal’ in migration documents
Libya reaches agreement with armed group to end Tripoli tensions

Libya reaches agreement with armed group to end Tripoli tensions
Paramilitary drones hit key sites in Sudan

Paramilitary drones hit key sites in Sudan
Supporters of slain US activist shut down critics

Supporters of slain US activist shut down critics
New Nepalese PM vows to end corruption

New Nepalese PM vows to end corruption
WORLD US delegation discusses key transit route in Yerevan

US delegation discusses key transit route in Yerevan

A senior U.S. delegation visited Armenia this week to discuss a transit corridor, named after U.S. President Donal Trump and agreed under the recent Armenia–Azerbaijan peace deal, with an Armenian minister saying the project has now entered the “practical implementation” phase.

ECONOMY Latest LNG deals to advance energy hub goals, say experts

Latest LNG deals to advance energy hub goals, say experts

Türkiye has signed a series of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreements totaling 15 billion cubic meters (bcm), reinforcing its goal of becoming a regional energy hub while bolstering energy security and diversifying import sources.

SPORTS Türkiye reach EuroBasket final, set to face Germany

Türkiye reach EuroBasket final, set to face Germany

Türkiye will take on Germany in the EuroBasket 2025 final later on Sunday.

﻿