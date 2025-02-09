Israeli forces withdraw from key Gaza corridor

Israeli forces withdraw from key Gaza corridor

JERUSALEM
Israeli forces withdraw from key Gaza corridor

The Israeli military has completed its withdrawal from the eastern portion of the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip, a Hamas official announced on Feb. 9.

“Israeli forces have dismantled their positions and military posts and completely withdrawn their tanks from the Netzarim Corridor on Salaheddin Road, allowing vehicles to pass freely in both directions," the official from the Hamas-run Interior Ministry said.

Palestinians began to return to the eastern portion of the Netzarim Corridor in the central Gaza Strip.

The move came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sending a delegation to Qatar, a key mediator in talks between the sides, but the mission included low-level officials, sparking speculation that it won’t lead to a breakthrough in extending the truce.

Netanyahu is also expected to convene a meeting of key cabinet ministers this week on the second phase of the deal.

Netanyahu wrapped up his Washington meeting on Feb. 8, with the U.S. President Donald Trump’s widely criticized plan to move Palestinians out of Gaza and remarks on Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization still resonating in the region.

In a Fox News interview, Netanyahu said normalization with Saudi Arabia would come after Hamas is defeated and the Iranian axis cut.

His comments came after Riyadh denied claims made by U. Trump that that there was no Saudi demand for an establishment of a Palestinian state before normalization with Israel could take place.

"When we complete the changeover in the Middle East, when we cut the Iranian axis down even further that we've already cut it, when we make sure Iran doesn't have nuclear weapons, when we destroy Hamas, that will set the stage for an additional agreement with the Saudis and with others," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said there was no longer any belief that there could be a Palestinian State after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

"They had one, it's called Gaza," he said. "We got the Abraham Accord because we went around the Palestinians," he said claiming the Palestinian Authority, like Hamas seeks the destruction of Israel.

Israel is small he said, praising Trump for cutting to the chase. "We can't be any smaller, we're not going to have an organization that is committed to our destruction, 9 miles from the sea."

‘Trump’s plan could change everything’

 

“I think that President Trump's proposal is the first fresh idea in years, and it has the potential to change everything in Gaza," Netanyahu said on the plan.

The Israeli leader also said that relocated Palestinians would have to "disavow terrorism" to be allowed to return to Gaza.

Meanwhile, Egypt will host a summit of Arab nations on Feb. 27 to discuss "the latest serious developments" concerning the Palestinian territories, according to a statement.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty also travelled to Washington yesterday for talks with senior officials from the new Trump administration and members of Congress.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent second Nakba for Palestinians

Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

    Erdoğan vows to prevent 'second Nakba' for Palestinians

  2. Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

    Turkish president in Malaysia for official visit

  3. BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

    BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

  4. Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

    Türkiye works with Arab nations to protect Jerusalem: Fidan

  5. Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit

    Gov’t chiefs and tech leaders gather in Paris for AI summit
Recommended
MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance
Netanyahu praises Trumps revolutionary, creative Gaza plan

Netanyahu praises Trump's 'revolutionary, creative' Gaza plan
Türkiye, Qatar join integrated industrial partnership

Türkiye, Qatar join integrated industrial partnership
Senior UN official set to hold key meetings on Cyprus issue

Senior UN official set to hold key meetings on Cyprus issue
31 Maoists, two Indian police officers killed in gunfight

31 Maoists, two Indian police officers killed in gunfight
German election favorite urges quick coalition talks

German election favorite urges quick coalition talks
We are the future: European far right makes show of force

'We are the future': European far right makes show of force
WORLD MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

MIKTA: Eleven years of advancing global governance

On Nov. 18, 2024, the leaders of Mexico, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Türkiye and Australia (MIKTA) convened on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In a joint communiqué, they reaffirmed MIKTA’s identity as a cross-regional partnership committed to democracy, international law, multilateralism, and global cooperation.
ECONOMY BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

BYD aims to sell 50,000 cars in Turkish market this year

Chinese BYD, the world’s leading EV maker, aims to sell 50,000 vehicles in the Turkish market this year, according to a company executive.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿