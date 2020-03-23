Israeli forces open fire, killing Palestinian throwing rocks

  • March 23 2020 10:48:00

Israeli forces open fire, killing Palestinian throwing rocks

JERUSALEM - The Associated Press
Israeli forces open fire, killing Palestinian throwing rocks

Israeli forces shot and killed a 32-year-old Palestinian man early on March 23 who was hurling rocks at Israeli troops, the Palestinian health ministry and the Israeli military said.

The military said it thwarted an attack and opened fire at a number of suspects who were throwing rocks at Israeli vehicles on a highway in central West Bank, near the town of Qaliqilya. It says one of the suspects was killed while another was wounded and escaped.

Clashes often erupt in the West Bank between Israelis and Palestinians but have dipped considerably since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

In Israel, daily life has largely shut down with more than 1,200 people testing positive for the new virus. One patient has died and 24 are in serious condition.

In the West Bank, 57 cases have been diagnosed so far, the majority of them in Bethlehem. The Palestinian prime minister has ordered a lockdown and in Gaza, two cases have been diagnosed in patients who returned from Pakistan.

Palestine,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 30 in Turkey, 289 new cases: Health Minister

  2. Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

    Turkish Airlines halting all int’l flights except 5 routes

  3. ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

    ‘Turkish public must implement measures against COVID-19’

  4. Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

    Turkey imposes partial curfew for citizens older than 65

  5. ‘Çanakkale is impassable’

    ‘Çanakkale is impassable’
Recommended
Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000

Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000
Pompeo rushes to Kabul to jumpstart flagging peace process

Pompeo rushes to Kabul to jumpstart flagging peace process

23 inmates dead after protest over virus fears in Colombia

23 inmates dead after protest over virus fears in Colombia
Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus

Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Croatia

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Croatia
US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash

US senators defend selling shares before coronavirus crash
WORLD Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000

Latest on the coronavirus: Worldwide deaths exceed 14,000

More countries imposed lockdown measures as coronavirus cases across the globe ballooned, led by a sharp rise in infections in Europe. Italy banned travel within the country, nearly one in three Americans were ordered to stay home and New Zealand said it will move to its highest alert level imposing self-isolation. 
ECONOMY Turkish Cargo to open route to Austrian industrial city

Turkish Cargo to open route to Austrian industrial city

The Istanbul-based Turkish Cargo, a division of national flag-carrier Turkish Airlines (THY), will launch direct freighter flights to the Austrian industrial city of Linz, the company announced on March 23.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Fenerbahçe Beko players show signs of virus

Players and staff of Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko basketball team have been showing coronavirus symptoms, the club announced on March 21.