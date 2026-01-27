Israeli FM hopes for better ties with Türkiye

Israeli FM hopes for better ties with Türkiye

BAKU
Israeli FM hopes for better ties with Türkiye

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said he hopes for an improvement in relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv, which have deteriorated since the outbreak of the Gaza war, but stressed that any progress depends entirely on the Turkish side.

Speaking to Azerbaijan’s APA news agency during an official visit to Baku on Jan. 26, Saar said Israel intends to maintain the current diplomatic channel.

“We do not want to take relations with Türkiye to a more negative point than where they stand today.”

Recalling that Israel and Türkiye once enjoyed strong ties, Saar placed responsibility for the recent tensions on Ankara.

“In the past, we had very good relations with Türkiye, but over the past decades we have seen them deteriorate. Unfortunately, this was their choice. I will not speculate on the reasons — this is simply a fact,” he said.

Since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, Türkiye has repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide and later suspended trade with the country.

Emphasizing that diplomatic relations between the two states have existed for decades, Saar argued that the concept of “normalization” is therefore debatable.

Saar also recalled that about a month ago, senior officials from both sides held a meeting aimed at establishing a mechanism that could be useful during times of crisis.

He noted that Azerbaijan previously played a mediating role in this process, but said such contacts have diminished recently.

“I hope we will reach a different and better future in our relations with Türkiye. But this depends entirely on the Turkish side,” Saar said.

Relations between Türkiye and Israel have also been strained by Ankara’s stance on the proposed International Stabilization Force to be deployed in Gaza, with Tel Aviv firmly opposing the participation of Turkish troops.

Meanwhile, Israel on Jan. 26 brought home the remains of the last hostage held in Gaza, closing a painful chapter for the country and paving the way for the next — and more challenging — phase of its ceasefire with Hamas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

    Erdoğan says Türkiye has ‘strategic partnership’ with Nigeria

  2. Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

    Türkiye embarks on 10th National Antarctic Science Expedition

  3. Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

    Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

  4. UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

    UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

  5. Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds

    Erdoğan calls for end to past 'mistakes' as Syria rebuilds
Recommended
Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase
UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks

UN fears hundreds dead after Med shipwrecks
Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine

Russian strikes kill 4, wound two dozen in Ukraine
NATO chief says Europe cant defend itself without US

NATO chief says Europe can't defend itself without US
French MPs pass bill banning social media for under-15s

French MPs pass bill banning social media for under-15s
UN, Türkiye send aid to northeast Syria as fragile ceasefire holds

UN, Türkiye send aid to northeast Syria as fragile ceasefire holds
WORLD Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia pulls troops from Qamishli airbase

Russia has begun pulling its forces out of Qamishli Airport in northeastern Syria, a move that could mark the end of its military presence in the region, several reports said on Jan. 26, citing sources.
ECONOMY EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

EBRD supports Yayla Agro’s inclusive, green growth

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a loan of up to 60 million euros to Yayla Agro Gıda, one of Türkiye’s leading food producers, to support the company’s green and inclusive roadmap at its newly opened facility in the Central Anatolian province of Niğde.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿