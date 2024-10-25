Israeli army uses ‘mosquito protocol’ in Gaza: Report

GAZA CITY

The Israeli army has used “mosquito protocol,” forcing Palestinian detainees into potentially booby-trapped buildings and tunnels to avoid casualties among its ranks, according to a report.

The CNN report is based on testimonies from an Israeli soldier and five former detainees. The soldier said the practice was widespread among Israeli units operating in Gaza, acknowledging that his unit detained two Palestinians for the explicit purpose of using them “as human shields.”

“We told them to enter the building before us,” said a Israeli soldier. “If there are any booby traps, they will explode and not us.”

The practice is so commonplace that Israeli forces pejoratively call it the "mosquito protocol." But CNN said the extent that the practice is employed is not firmly understood, but has taken place in northern Gaza, Gaza City, Khan Younis and Rafah.

“They dressed us in military uniforms, put a camera on us and gave us a metal cutter,” the solider said.

Mohammad Shbeir, 17, said after being abducted by Israeli forces from his home in Khan Younis, he was used to clear demolished houses and areas that could have been booby-trapped with explosives or posed other dangers.

Documents on hostages by Sinwar

Meanwhile, Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds published three documents on Oct. 25, purportedly handwritten by slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, detailing instructions regarding Israeli hostages.

The first document emphasizes the importance of “safeguarding the lives of the enemy's prisoners,” as they serve as significant bargaining chips for the release of Palestinian detainees.

The second document provides information on 112 unidentified hostages distributed across three locations: 14 in Gaza City, 25 in center of the Palestinian enclave and 51 in Rafah. Additionally, there are 22 hostages listed without specified locations. These hostages are categorized by age, gender and whether they are civilians or military personnel.

The third document contained a list of eleven female hostages who were released earlier in the conflict, primarily during the one-week truce in November.