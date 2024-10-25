Israeli army uses ‘mosquito protocol’ in Gaza: Report

Israeli army uses ‘mosquito protocol’ in Gaza: Report

GAZA CITY
Israeli army uses ‘mosquito protocol’ in Gaza: Report

The Israeli army has used “mosquito protocol,” forcing Palestinian detainees into potentially booby-trapped buildings and tunnels to avoid casualties among its ranks, according to a report.

The CNN report is based on testimonies from an Israeli soldier and five former detainees. The soldier said the practice was widespread among Israeli units operating in Gaza, acknowledging that his unit detained two Palestinians for the explicit purpose of using them “as human shields.”

“We told them to enter the building before us,” said a Israeli soldier. “If there are any booby traps, they will explode and not us.”

The practice is so commonplace that Israeli forces pejoratively call it the "mosquito protocol." But CNN said the extent that the practice is employed is not firmly understood, but has taken place in northern Gaza, Gaza City, Khan Younis and Rafah.

“They dressed us in military uniforms, put a camera on us and gave us a metal cutter,” the solider said.

Mohammad Shbeir, 17, said after being abducted by Israeli forces from his home in Khan Younis, he was used to clear demolished houses and areas that could have been booby-trapped with explosives or posed other dangers.

Documents on hostages by Sinwar

 

Meanwhile, Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds published three documents on Oct. 25, purportedly handwritten by slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, detailing instructions regarding Israeli hostages.

The first document emphasizes the importance of “safeguarding the lives of the enemy's prisoners,” as they serve as significant bargaining chips for the release of Palestinian detainees.

The second document provides information on 112 unidentified hostages distributed across three locations: 14 in Gaza City, 25 in center of the Palestinian enclave and 51 in Rafah. Additionally, there are 22 hostages listed without specified locations. These hostages are categorized by age, gender and whether they are civilians or military personnel.

The third document contained a list of eleven female hostages who were released earlier in the conflict, primarily during the one-week truce in November.

Palestine,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

    CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

  2. E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

    E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

  3. Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

    Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

  4. State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

    State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

  5. Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

    Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack
Recommended
Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack
Irans Khamenei: Israel attack should neither be exaggerated nor minimized

Iran's Khamenei: Israel attack 'should neither be exaggerated nor minimized'
Witnesses recount targeted killing of Turkish activist in West Bank

Witnesses recount targeted killing of Turkish activist in West Bank
Georgia ruling party wins polls

Georgia ruling party wins polls
Death toll in Philippine storm rises to 100

Death toll in Philippine storm rises to 100
India warns social media after airline bomb threats

India warns social media after airline bomb threats
Putin says hopes West heard warning over long-range strikes

Putin says hopes West 'heard' warning over long-range strikes
WORLD Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people at a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, injuring at least 35 people before he was "shot and neutralized,” police said.

ECONOMY E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

Türkiye’s e-commerce exports accounted for 0.91 percent of total goods exports in 2022, and this figure has risen to 2.6 percent so far in 2024, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿