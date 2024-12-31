Israel unveils boost to international PR budget

TEL AVIV

Israel has announced a dramatic expansion of its efforts for "hasbara” meaning statements in Hebrew in its 2025 budget, with the foreign ministry set to receive an additional $150 million for the department referred as propaganda fund in the public.

This marks a staggering 20-fold increase in funding for "consciousness warfare" compared to previous years, with the goal of reshaping global perceptions about the ongoing attacks in Gaza.

The funds will primarily target American college campuses, social media platforms, and the international press, with coordination from Jewish organizations in the U.S. and the Diaspora Affairs Ministry.

In recent months, Israel's attacks on medical facilities in northern Gaza have intensified, further escalating global condemnation of its actions.

Israel claimed that the international press launched a witch-hunt against Tel Aviv by distorting the facts about the humanitarian situation and civilian casualties in Gaza.

The new waves of global condemnation came after six children and a nurse lost their lives due to the harsh winter in the war-torn Palestinian territory in recent days.

According to Palestinian media reports, more than 180 children born during Israel's war on Gaza, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, have been killed. According to the same sources, the total number of children who have lost their lives before reaching their first birthday is now over 800.