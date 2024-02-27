Israel threatens Eurovision pull-out if entry vetoed

TEL AVIV

Israel on Feb. 25 warned that it may withdraw from this year's Eurovision Song Contest if organizers reject the lyrics from its entry as too political.

Eden Golan and her song "October Rain" were chosen to compete in the annual competition, which is being held in May in Malmo, Sweden.

Media reports have suggested that the song, which is mostly in English with some Hebrew words, references the victims of Hamas's Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

That could mean the ballad and its 20-year-old Russian-Israeli singer fall foul of Eurovision rules, which ban political statements.

"They were all good children, every one of them", says a line from Golan's song, according to the website of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation [Kan] which published them in full.

"There is no air left to breathe, There is no place for me," the song ends.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said only that it was "currently in the process of scrutinizing the lyrics" and a final decision had yet to be taken.

"If a song is deemed unacceptable for any reason, broadcasters are then given the opportunity to submit a new song or new lyrics, as per the rules of the Contest," it added.

Kan said it was "in dialogue" with the EBU about the country's Eurovision offering before the March 11 entry deadline. But it stated that the broadcaster has "no intention to replace the song."

"Meaning, if it is not approved by the European Broadcasting Union, Israel will not be able to participate in the competition," it added in a statement on Feb. 22.