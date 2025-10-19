Israel army says resumes enforcement of Gaza ceasefire

Israel army says resumes enforcement of Gaza ceasefire

GAZA CITY
Israel army says resumes enforcement of Gaza ceasefire

The Israeli military said Sunday it had resumed enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza after carrying out dozens of strikes on Hamas targets earlier in the day.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas' violations, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire," the military said in a statement.

"The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it."

The Israeli military said it had launched fresh strikes against Hamas targets in southern Gaza on Oct. 19.

"In response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement earlier today, the IDF [military] has begun a series of strikes against Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

The Israeli military said two soldiers were killed in combat, as it carried out a series of strikes in the area, accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire.

Major Yaniv Kula, 26, and Staff Sergeant Itay Yavetz, 21, "fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip," the military said, the first Israeli fatalities since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10.

Israeli aircraft carried out two other strikes on southern Gaza on Oct. 19, as a military official accused Hamas of breaching a ceasefire and attacking troops.

Two Palestinian eyewitnesses said that fighting erupted in part of the southern city of Rafah still under Israeli control, followed by two air strikes.

The Israeli official said Hamas fighters had attacked Israeli forces with sniper fire and a rocket-propelled grenade. "Both incidents happened in an Israeli-controlled area, east of the Yellow Line. This is a bold violation of the ceasefire," he told AFP.

State broadcaster KAN reported that the Israeli army targeted “engineering units” in the southern city of Rafah. The Jerusalem Post also noted that Israeli warplanes struck the area, which lies within the so-called “yellow zone” established under the truce agreement.

On the other hand, Israel’s Channel 12 reported the strikes were intended to protect members of the Yasser Abu Shabab militia, an Israeli-backed gang accused of stealing humanitarian aid and attacking Palestinian civilians.

Abu Shabab is a fugitive drug trafficking convict who has led an Israeli-armed militia in the Gaza Strip for more than a year. He is based in southern Rafah under the protection of Israeli troops.

Last week, Hamas tightened its grip on Gaza's ruined cities, launching a crackdown and executing alleged collaborators.

Hamas published a video on its official channel showing the street execution of eight blindfolded and kneeling suspects, branding them "collaborators and outlaws."

The U.S. State Department also said it had "credible reports" that Hamas was planning an imminent attack against civilians in Gaza, a move Washington said would be a "ceasefire violation."

"This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts," said the State Department in a statement.

"Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire."

Hamas and Israel trade accusation over the ceasefire violation. According to media reports, since the ceasefire came into effect on Oct. 11, Israeli forces have violated it around 50 times, including through artillery shelling, drone strikes, tank fire and quadcopter attacks.

More than 38 Palestinians were killed in these incidents.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win

Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win

    Erdoğan congratulates Tufan Erhürman on election win

  2. Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

    Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

  3. French police hunt Louvre jewel thieves

    French police hunt Louvre jewel thieves

  4. British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball

    British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball

  5. St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal

    St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal
Recommended
Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes
French police hunt Louvre jewel thieves

French police hunt Louvre jewel thieves
Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election

Main opposition leader Erhürman wins Turkish Cyprus election
Syrian FM to make 1st official visit to China in early November

Syrian FM to make 1st official visit to China in early November
Thieves stage jewel heist at Louvre museum

Thieves stage jewel heist at Louvre museum
Colombia accuses US of violating sovereignty in strike

Colombia accuses US of violating sovereignty in strike
Work begins to repair Ukraine nuclear plants power lines

Work begins to repair Ukraine nuclear plant's power lines
WORLD Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

Trump says Gaza ceasefire still in force after Israeli strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that a ceasefire in Gaza was still holding after Israel carried out deadly strikes on the territory over alleged truce violations by Hamas.

ECONOMY Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens

Turks rush to gold as prices soar, but supply tightens

As gold prices soar to unprecedented heights, Turkish families are rushing to invest their savings in the precious metal, triggering shortages of small bars and coins across Istanbul’s bustling Grand Bazaar and Kuyumcukent, a massive jewelry production and trade complex located in Istanbul.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿