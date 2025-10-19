Israel army says resumes enforcement of Gaza ceasefire

GAZA CITY

The Israeli military said Sunday it had resumed enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza after carrying out dozens of strikes on Hamas targets earlier in the day.

"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas' violations, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire," the military said in a statement.

"The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it."

The Israeli military said it had launched fresh strikes against Hamas targets in southern Gaza on Oct. 19.

"In response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement earlier today, the IDF [military] has begun a series of strikes against Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip," the military said in a statement.

The Israeli military said two soldiers were killed in combat, as it carried out a series of strikes in the area, accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire.

Major Yaniv Kula, 26, and Staff Sergeant Itay Yavetz, 21, "fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip," the military said, the first Israeli fatalities since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10.

Israeli aircraft carried out two other strikes on southern Gaza on Oct. 19, as a military official accused Hamas of breaching a ceasefire and attacking troops.

Two Palestinian eyewitnesses said that fighting erupted in part of the southern city of Rafah still under Israeli control, followed by two air strikes.

The Israeli official said Hamas fighters had attacked Israeli forces with sniper fire and a rocket-propelled grenade. "Both incidents happened in an Israeli-controlled area, east of the Yellow Line. This is a bold violation of the ceasefire," he told AFP.

State broadcaster KAN reported that the Israeli army targeted “engineering units” in the southern city of Rafah. The Jerusalem Post also noted that Israeli warplanes struck the area, which lies within the so-called “yellow zone” established under the truce agreement.

On the other hand, Israel’s Channel 12 reported the strikes were intended to protect members of the Yasser Abu Shabab militia, an Israeli-backed gang accused of stealing humanitarian aid and attacking Palestinian civilians.

Abu Shabab is a fugitive drug trafficking convict who has led an Israeli-armed militia in the Gaza Strip for more than a year. He is based in southern Rafah under the protection of Israeli troops.

Last week, Hamas tightened its grip on Gaza's ruined cities, launching a crackdown and executing alleged collaborators.

Hamas published a video on its official channel showing the street execution of eight blindfolded and kneeling suspects, branding them "collaborators and outlaws."

The U.S. State Department also said it had "credible reports" that Hamas was planning an imminent attack against civilians in Gaza, a move Washington said would be a "ceasefire violation."

"This planned attack against Palestinian civilians would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts," said the State Department in a statement.

"Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire."

Hamas and Israel trade accusation over the ceasefire violation. According to media reports, since the ceasefire came into effect on Oct. 11, Israeli forces have violated it around 50 times, including through artillery shelling, drone strikes, tank fire and quadcopter attacks.

More than 38 Palestinians were killed in these incidents.