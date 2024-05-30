Israel seize key Gaza-Egypt corridor as US says new UN draft ‘not helpful’

JERUSALEM

Israel's army said Wednesday it took control of a vital Gaza-Egypt corridor it suspects aided weapons smuggling as U.S. said new U.N. resolution on the war in Gaza will not going to change the situation on the ground.

A military spokesman said about 20 tunnels were found in the area of the corridor, a claim rejected by Egypt which accused Israel of using allegations of tunnels under the border as cover for its Rafah offensive.

The U.N. Security Council was set to meet for a second day of emergency talks after a strike at the weekend ignited a fire that Gaza officials said killed 45 people and injured about 250.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was among the many leaders to voice revulsion at the bloodshed, demanding that "this horror must stop".

Israel's National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said, however, that the war could go on until the year's end.

"We may have another seven months of fighting to consolidate our success and achieve what we have defined as the destruction of Hamas's power and military capabilities," Hanegbi said.

Army spokesman Daniel Hagari later said Israeli forces had taken "operational control" of the strategic, 14-kilometer (8.5-mile) Philadelphi corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border and "discovered around 20 tunnels".

The corridor, which had served as a buffer between Gaza and Egypt, was feared to be a weapons channel for armed groups in the territory since Israel's 2005 withdrawal from Gaza.

Its seizure comes weeks after Israeli forces took over the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing.

"Israel is using these allegations to justify continuing the operation on the Palestinian city of Rafah and prolonging the war for political purposes," a high-level Egyptian source said, quoted by state-linked Al-Qahera News.

Egypt says it has destroyed hundreds of cross-border tunnels with Gaza since 2013.

U.S. 'red lines'

In besieged Rafah, witnesses reported escalated fighting with helicopters intensifying attacks, supported by artillery.

Hamas's military wing said it was targeting Israeli troops with rockets.

AFPTV footage showed Palestinians with bloodied midriffs and bandaged limbs after being wounded in strikes near Khan Yunis, close to Rafah, being taken to the European Hospital on makeshift gurneys.

"The rockets fell directly on us. I was hurled three meters (yards)... I don't know how I managed to get up on my feet," said one who did not give his name.

Gaza's civil defense said three bodies were recovered from a Khan Yunis house after it was shelled.

The United States has been among the countries urging Israel to refrain from a full-scale Rafah offensive because of the risk to civilians.

However, the White House said Tuesday that so far it had not seen Israel cross President Joe Biden's "red lines".

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Israel to quickly devise a post-war strategy for Gaza, stressing: "In the absence of a plan for the day after, there won't be a day after."

A steady stream of civilians has been fleeing Rafah, the new hotspot in the gruelling war, many transporting belongings on their shoulders, in cars or on donkey-drawn carts.

Before the Rafah offensive began on May 7, the United Nations said up to 1.4 million people were sheltering there. Since then, one million have fled the area, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Sunday's strike and ensuing fire a "tragic accident".

The army said it had targeted a Hamas compound and killed two senior members of the group and that it was investigating the strike.

Camp hit

Gaza civil defense agency official Mohammad al-Mughayyir said 21 more people were killed in a similar strike Tuesday "targeting the tents of displaced people" in western Rafah.

The army denied this, saying it "did not strike in the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi", an area it had designated for displaced people from Rafah to shelter.

New fighting also hit other areas of the besieged Palestinian territory of 2.4 million people.

In the north, Israeli military vehicles unleashed intense gunfire east of Gaza City, an AFP reporter said, and residents reported strikes on Jabalia.

Israel launched its war on Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli official figures.

Hamas also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza; among them 37 the army says are dead.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 36,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

New resolution

Nearly eight months into the deadliest Gaza war, Israel has faced ever louder opposition and cases before two Netherlands-based international courts.

At the U.N. Security Council, Algeria has presented a draft resolution that "demands an immediate ceasefire respected by all parties" and the release of all hostages.

Algeria's U.N. ambassador Amar Bendjama has not specified when he hopes to put the draft to a vote.

"We've said from the beginning that any kind of additional product on the situation right now probably is not going to be helpful," deputy U.S. envoy Robert Wood told reporters, referring to a text from the council.

"It's not going to change the situation on the ground."

No vote on the text has been scheduled yet.

"We don't think another resolution is really going to change the dynamics on the ground," said Wood.

Wood said the United States, which freely uses its veto power in the Security Council to protect Israel, believes that negotiations in the region are the proper way to achieve a ceasefire.

In Washington, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the Algerian text is imbalanced and fails to note that "Hamas is to blame for this conflict."

Gaza-based Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could end the fighting right away if he agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal, said Kirby.

Chinese ambassador Fu Cong expressed hope for a vote this week as President Xi Jinping told visiting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi he was "deeply pained" by the situation in Gaza.

French U.N. ambassador Nicolas de Riviere said "it's high time for this council to take action. This is a matter of life and death. This is a matter of emergency."

Brazil, whose ties with Israel have soured over the war, on Wednesday recalled its ambassador, further raising tensions between the two.

Meanwhile, the World Central Kitchen nonprofit organisation said it was stopping its operations in Rafah because of "ongoing attacks" in the southern city.