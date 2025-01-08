Israel seeks to reduce reliance on Western arms

TEL AVIV

Israel’s Defense Ministry has signed two major deals with Elbit Systems for the local arms contractor to supply the military with thousands of heavy bombs and establish a new facility to manufacture raw materials.

The deals were estimated at $275 million, the minister said, adding that the agreements were “crucial for enhancing the army2s operational endurance and force build-up capabilities” and represented a “central lesson learned from the war.”

Under the first agreement, Elbit was to supply thousands of heavy air munitions used by the Israeli Air Force. This would apparently reduce Israel’s need to rely on the United States, which in late spring held up a shipment of heavy bombs.

Under the second agreement, Elbit was to establish a “national raw materials plant to produce raw materials that were sourced mainly from abroad before the war.”

Some Western governments have publicly expressed reservations about supplying arms to Israel during the war in Gaza. U.S. President Joe Biden paused shipments of some bombs last year over concern they would be used in built-up areas.

Meanwhile, Israel's use of artificial intelligence (AI) funded by European Union research programs to target civilians in Gaza continues to draw criticism.

Since the Israeli attacks on Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, the EU has provided over 238 million euros ($246 million) to Israeli institutions for research and innovation.

The funds are believed to have supported the development of AI-driven “location and killing” technologies used against civilians in Gaza by Israel.

Nozomi Takahashi, a member of the board of directors of the European Coordination of Committees and Associations for Palestine, sa,id they are aware of allegations about EU funds aiding AI technologies targeting civilians.

Takahashi said they had addressed the issue in letters to high-level EU officials, including former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.