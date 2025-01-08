Israel seeks to reduce reliance on Western arms

Israel seeks to reduce reliance on Western arms

TEL AVIV
Israel’s Defense Ministry has signed two major deals with Elbit Systems for the local arms contractor to supply the military with thousands of heavy bombs and establish a new facility to manufacture raw materials.

The deals were estimated at $275 million, the minister said, adding that the agreements were “crucial for enhancing the army2s operational endurance and force build-up capabilities” and represented a “central lesson learned from the war.”

Under the first agreement, Elbit was to supply thousands of heavy air munitions used by the Israeli Air Force. This would apparently reduce Israel’s need to rely on the United States, which in late spring held up a shipment of heavy bombs.

Under the second agreement, Elbit was to establish a “national raw materials plant to produce raw materials that were sourced mainly from abroad before the war.”

Some Western governments have publicly expressed reservations about supplying arms to Israel during the war in Gaza. U.S. President Joe Biden paused shipments of some bombs last year over concern they would be used in built-up areas.

Meanwhile, Israel's use of artificial intelligence (AI) funded by European Union research programs to target civilians in Gaza continues to draw criticism.

Since the Israeli attacks on Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, the EU has provided over 238 million euros ($246 million) to Israeli institutions for research and innovation.

The funds are believed to have supported the development of AI-driven “location and killing” technologies used against civilians in Gaza by Israel.

Nozomi Takahashi, a member of the board of directors of the European Coordination of Committees and Associations for Palestine, sa,id they are aware of allegations about EU funds aiding AI technologies targeting civilians.

Takahashi said they had addressed the issue in letters to high-level EU officials, including former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

Writer Selim İleri dies at age 75
Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Lebanon set to finally elect president after two-year vacancy

Yakuza leader pleads guilty in US court to conspiring to sell nuclear material

Assault on Chad presidential complex leaves 19 dead

Hollywood ablaze as fires rage around Los Angeles

Uneasy Europe warns Trump over Greenland ambitions

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

WORLD Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

Israel continues to restrict aid efforts in North Gaza: UN

 The U.N. on Wednesday reported severe Israeli restrictions on aid efforts in Gaza, where civilians are enduring "horrific levels of violence" amid ongoing attacks.
ECONOMY Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

Treasury runs $63.7 billion cash deficit in 2024

The Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 2.1 trillion Turkish Liras ($63.7 billion) in 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry data has shown.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
