Israel rules out withdrawing from Lebanon despite US-Iran deal

BEIRUT

Israeli and Lebanese flags are seen in an area near the border, backdropped by destroyed buildings in southern Lebanon as viewed from northern Israel, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

The future of Israel’s offensive against Lebanon remained a major question mark on June 15, as Israeli officials signaled that any U.S.-Iran agreement would not be binding on Israel, raising doubts about prospects for de-escalation.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are pursuing a clear policy under which the IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza for an unlimited period of time, in order to protect the border and Israeli communities from there against jihadist elements,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Katz also threatened that if Iran attacks Israel over Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Israel will strike Iran with “great force.”

On June 14, the agreement reached between the U.S. and Iran called for the cessation of hostilities across all fronts, including Lebanon.

Israel’s insistence on continuing its military operations in Lebanon earlier strained relations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, Israeli figures across the political spectrum slammed the deal, saying it would not protect their country’s security.

Two far-right ministers insisted Israel was not bound by the deal, while a leading opposition contender in upcoming elections said it marked a “dangerous turn” for the country’s security.

“Trump’s agreement does not bind us... we are not party to this agreement. It does not safeguard our security,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said on his Telegram channel.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also echoed the sentiment, calling the deal “bad for Israel”.

Opposition figures also condemned the agreement, criticizing Netanyahu’s handling of the war and its aftermath.

The deal marked a “dangerous turn for Israel’s security”, said Naftali Bennett, a former prime minister and a leading contender in Israel’s upcoming election.

On June 15, authorities in southern Lebanon urged displaced residents not to return home yet, as Israel said it will keep its troops in the south.

The war’s spillover in Lebanon has been the deadliest so far, with thousands killed and about 1.2 million people displaced after Israel launched an offensive against Hezbollah in March.