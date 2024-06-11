Israel parliament revives bill on ultra-Orthodox conscription

Israel parliament revives bill on ultra-Orthodox conscription

JERUSALEM
Israel's parliament voted Tuesday to revive a controversial bill to conscript ultra-Orthodox Jews, which is backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but has been criticised by his defense minister.

Lawmakers voted 63 to 57 to press ahead with the draft law, which foresees a gradual but limited increase in the number of ultra-Orthodox Jews doing military service.

The majority of Israeli Jewish men must serve in the military, but the ultra-Orthodox community has been exempt in favour of religious study.

With the military currently fighting a war in Gaza and engaged in daily cross-border fire with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, the reform was criticised by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as not going far enough.

 

Netanyahu has for years courted ultra-Orthodox and religious nationalist allies, who sit in his governing coalition.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused the premier of pushing forward with a conscription bill without "any value" in order to hold onto power.

The vote amounts to "one of the most despicable moments in the history of the Knesset (parliament)," he wrote on social media platform X, accusing the government of pressing ahead with a "law of evasion".

Following the vote, the bill will be examined by parliamentary committees before returning to the full chamber for further debate.

ultra orthodox, Army,

