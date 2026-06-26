Israel moves to officially recognize 1915 events as genocide

Israel moves to officially recognize 1915 events as genocide

TEL AVIV
Israel moves to officially recognize 1915 events as genocide

The Israeli foreign minister is set to submit a draft proposal to the cabinet recognizing the 1915 events between the Ottoman Empire and Armenians as genocide, a move that could further strain already tense relations with Türkiye.

Armenia has long accused the Ottoman Empire of committing genocide against Armenians in 1915 during World War I.

Türkiye has consistently rejected this characterization, while acknowledging that many Armenians died amid wartime conditions, including violence, displacement and disease. Turkish authorities and historians also note that Armenians were killed in reciprocal violence during the same period, arguing that the events do not amount to genocide.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar is expected to present the proposal officially recognizing the “Armenian genocide” to the cabinet on June 28, his office announced in a written statement on June 25.

Following a cabinet vote, the measure will then proceed to Israel’s Knesset for approval.

The statement described the move as a “moral and historical obligation.”

Tel Aviv has historically refrained from formally recognizing the events as genocide, largely out of concern that it could damage relations with Ankara.

However, ties between the two countries have sharply deteriorated since beginning of the war in Gaza in October 2023, as Türkiye accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

Last year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said for the first time that he recognized the 1915 event as genocide, a statement that was strongly condemned by Türkiye.

“Netanyahu’s statement on the events of 1915 is an attempt to exploit past tragic events for political reasons,” said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement.

“Netanyahu, who is on trial for his role in the genocide committed against the Palestinian people, is attempting to cover up the crimes he and his government have committed,” said the ministry.

At that time, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also urged that this historical trauma and suffering should not be used as a tool of day-to-day politics.

Türkiye has also issued sharp criticism of Israel over its aggressive military stance in the Middle East, including its operations in Lebanon and Syria.

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