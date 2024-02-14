Israel military launches series of air strikes in Lebanon

Israel military launches series of air strikes in Lebanon

BEIRUT
Israel military launches series of air strikes in Lebanon

The Israeli military said Wednesday its fighter jets "began a series of strikes in Lebanon", raising fears of a war between the two countries after months of cross-border fire.

The military gave no further details of the air strikes, while Lebanese media reported air raids on southern villages including Adchit, Sawwaneh and Shihabiyeh.

The strikes came hours after fire from Lebanon wounded multiple people in northern Israel, according to medics.

Seven people were wounded, five of them in the town of Safed, the Magen David Adom emergency service said.

There was no immediate claim for the rocket launches from Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has traded near-daily fire with Israeli troops since the outbreak of the war in Gaza more than four months ago.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said Tuesday fire from southern Lebanon will end "when the attack on Gaza stops and there is a ceasefire" between the group's Palestinian allies Hamas and arch foe Israel.

"If they (Israel) broaden the confrontation, we will do the same," Nasrallah warned in a televised address.

Fears have been growing of another full-blown conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, with tens of thousands displaced on both sides of the border and regional tensions soaring.

"I don't know when the war in the north is, I can tell you that the likelihood of it happening in the coming months is much higher than it was in the past," Israeli military chief Herzi Halevi said last month.

Since the outbreak of the Hamas-Israel war on Oct. 7, at least 243 people have been killed in Lebanon, most of them Hezbollah fighters but also including 30 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties

Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties

    Türkiye, Egypt open a new page in ties

  2. New details emerge on shooting amid AKP election event

    New details emerge on shooting amid AKP election event

  3. Türkiye freezes assets of 11 people for supporting terrorism

    Türkiye freezes assets of 11 people for supporting terrorism

  4. First lady meets UNDP head in Dubai

    First lady meets UNDP head in Dubai

  5. Ankara sees cautious optimism in ties with US after F-16 deal

    Ankara sees cautious optimism in ties with US after F-16 deal
Recommended
Blasts hit natural gas pipeline in Iran

Blasts hit natural gas pipeline in Iran
Hamas heads to truce talks as Rafah braces for assault

Hamas heads to truce talks as Rafah braces for assault
18 NATO states to hit spending target

18 NATO states to hit spending target
Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine says destroyed Russian warship in Black Sea
Russian bombing raids kill three in eastern Ukraine

Russian bombing raids kill three in eastern Ukraine
Israeli delegation departs Cairo as pressure mounts for Gaza ceasefire

Israeli delegation departs Cairo as pressure mounts for Gaza ceasefire
WORLD Blasts hit natural gas pipeline in Iran

Blasts hit natural gas pipeline in Iran

Explosions struck a natural gas pipeline in Iran early yesterday, with an official blaming the blasts on a “sabotage and terrorist action” in the country as tensions remain high in the Middle East amid Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
ECONOMY AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

AI giants to unveil pact to fight political deepfakes

Tech giants including Meta, Microsoft, Google and OpenAI are working on a pact to jointly crack down on AI content intended to deceive voters ahead of crucial elections around the world this year, companies involved said Tuesday.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿