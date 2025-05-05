Israel launches airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile lands near Tel Aviv airport

Israel carried out airstrikes in Yemen a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened retaliation over a missile fired by Yemeni Houthis that landed near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport, an Israeli official said on May 5 evening.

Israel’s Channel 12 quoted an unnamed Israeli official as saying: “Israel is now conducting an attack in Yemen.” The network cited reports saying that about 30 Israeli warplanes took part in bombing the western port city of Al Hudaydah.

The channel reported that the Israeli Air Force launched 48 strikes on targets in Yemen, including what an Israeli official described as a “massive blow” to the city’s port.

The channel said dozens of Israeli aircraft bombed multiple targets in the Al Hudaydah port area and the Bajil district in the Al Hudaydah Governorate.

According to the same report, the strikes hit more than 10 locations across Yemen, with a primary focus on the strategic Red Sea port of Al Hudaydah.

Al-Masirah TV, a Houthi-run channel, reported that six U.S.-Israeli raids targeted Al Hudaydah’s port.

The channel also said another strike hit the Bajil District in the Al Hudaydah Governorate.

The broadcaster did not report casualties or damage.

Israel has not commented further on the strikes. The U.S. has not yet made any comment.

