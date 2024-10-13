'Israel intensifies genocidal war in northern Gaza to impose displacement plan'

GAZA CITY
The Gaza Media Office said Saturday that the Israeli army is intensifying genocide in the northern Gaza Strip, including the Jabalia refugee camp, with “massacres and deliberate killings,” since its ground encroachment Oct. 6.

"The occupation army is preventing rescue teams and civil defense from retrieving more than 75 martyrs out of 285 who have been killed during its ground assault,” it said in a statement.

It “is committing crimes against humanity and engaging in premeditated killing by bombing displacement and shelter centers, carrying out several horrific massacres against civilians through targeted shelling of gatherings of children and women," it said.

In an effort to reinforce the genocide, the Israeli army has attempted to destroy the health care system in the northern enclave by rendering all hospitals inoperable and firing directly at the facilities, according to the government office.

It warned about Israeli efforts to turn "northern Gaza into a region of destruction and death, as part of its plan to displace our Palestinian people."

It held Israel and the U.S. "fully responsible for the continuation of the crime of genocide and the ongoing targeting and killing of civilians in Jabalia and northern Gaza, especially the killing of children and women."

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following an attack by Hamas last October, despite a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,200 victims have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 98,300 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

