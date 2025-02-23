Israel deploys first tanks in West Bank in over 2 decades

TEL AVIV
Israeli army on Sunday deployed tanks in the occupied West Bank’s Jenin for the first time in over two decades, with the defense chief saying that troops will remain in some areas for the coming year.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN said the deployment of tanks was part of “broader preparations for an expansion of military operations in the northern West Bank.”

It marked the first time since 2002 when the Israeli army deployed tanks as part of the army’s Operation Defensive Shield in the West Bank.

“So far, 40,000 Palestinians have evacuated from the refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams, which are now empty of residents," Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

"I have instructed [troops] to prepare for a prolonged presence in the cleared camps for the coming year and to prevent the return of residents and the resurgence of terrorism," he added.

The move came after another crisis in the ceasefire deal in Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that freeing Palestinian prisoners will be delayed until Hamas ends its "humiliating ceremonies" while releasing Israeli hostages.

Since the ceasefire's first phase began on January 19, Hamas has released 25 living Israeli hostages in ceremonies before crowds at various locations in Gaza.

Armed masked fighters escort the captives onto stages adorned with slogans. The hostages have spoken and waved.

The Red Cross has previously appealed to "all parties" for the swaps to be carried out in a "dignified and private" manner.

In the seventh such transfer, Hamas released six Israeli captives on Feb. 22, but Israel put off releasing Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

EU summit with Israel

 

Human rights organizations have criticized the EU ahead of its upcoming Partnership Council meeting with Israel, urging the bloc to suspend talks with Tel Aviv and impose sanctions on Israeli officials.

At a press conference, Alexis Deswaef, the vice president of the Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights, emphasized the need to hold the EU accountable for its response to Israel’s actions.

He warned that the EU’s ongoing engagement with Israeli authorities undermines its credibility.

Brussels is set to host a delegation from Israel, headed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, for a meeting of the Association Council. On Feb. 24, EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas will co-chair the meeting with Saar.

