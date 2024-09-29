Israel defies humanity, Erdoğan says

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Israel of “defying humanity” after Hezbollah confirmed the deaths of multiple commanders, including long-time leader Hassan Nasrallah, amid escalating violence in Lebanon.

“The new target of Israel’s genocide, occupation and invasion policy that it has been pursuing since Oct. 7 [last year] is Lebanon and the Lebanese people,” Erdoğan said in his X post on Sept. 28.

He condemned the recent airstrikes that have killed more than 1,000 people, including children, in Lebanon.

Hezbollah has also been targeted by an attack on its pagers and walkie-talkies that was widely blamed on Israel.

"The more the Israeli government is coddled by the powers that provide weapons and ammunition for its massacres, the more reckless it becomes, defying all humanity, humanitarian values and international law," Erdoğan said.

"Israel's attempts to extend its policy of insanity in Gaza and Ramallah to Lebanon and other countries in the region must be stopped."

He also urged global human rights organizations, especially the U.N. and its Security Council, to intervene.

“We, as Türkiye, will continue to stand by the Lebanese people and government in these difficult days," Erdoğan wrote.

“I once again condemn Israel's inhumane attacks on Lebanon."

Meanwhile, the president addressed Türkiye's economic outlook during an investment event in Istanbul on Sept. 28. The meeting was attended by high-ranking Turkish officials, including Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and key ministers from the energy, finance and trade sectors, as well as representatives from 13 countries.

"Our country’s position in global supply chains is getting stronger every year," Erdoğan told the participants.

"Reducing inflation to single digits, reducing the current account deficit and increasing exports by an average of 7 percent annually are among the prominent topics of the [current economic] program.”

Erdoğan said his administration’s economic program also includes plans to finalize initiatives on climate law, digitalization and investment incentives by the end of the year.

“As the government and the [ruling] alliance, we are making all our plans for 2028. Türkiye has three and a half years without elections, each of which is worth gold,” he said.

“We can achieve our goals in economy, defense, diplomacy, democracy and other areas only by doing justice to these three and a half years.”

Türkiye’s next presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for 2028.