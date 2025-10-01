Israel ups Gaza assault as Hamas under pressure to accept peace plan

GAZA CITY

Israeli army on Oct. 1 neared to encircle Gaza City, as Hamas was under heavy pressure to accept the White House-led peace plan to end war in the Palestinian territory.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) was “seizing the western portion of the Netzarim Corridor, bisecting Gaza between its north and south,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said.

“This will tighten the encirclement around Gaza City and everyone leaving it to the south will be forced to pass through IDF checkpoints,” Katz noted.

“This is the last opportunity for Gaza residents who wish to do so to move south and leave Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City, in the face of IDF activity that continues with full force,” Katz said.

The territory's civil defense agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority, reported that Israeli strikes killed at least 16 people in Gaza City yesterday, including six in a strike on a school-turned-shelter and seven others in a family home.

The strike came as the entire world was awaiting Hamas’ response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

While sources within the militant group have sent mixed signals regarding the anticipated reply, media reported that Hamas is dissatisfied with the plan and seeks certain modifications.

However, the three- to four-day deadline set by Trump, coupled with mounting pressure from Arab and Turkish mediators to accept the plan, has left Hamas cornered.

Trump’s plan, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, the group’s disarmament and a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Hamas negotiators reportedly met with Turkish, Egyptian and Qatari officials in Doha on Seept. 30, a source said, adding that the group required “no more than two or three days” to formulate a response.

Another Palestinian source said that Hamas officials want amendments to clauses in the Gaza peace plan including on disarmament.

Hamas leaders also want "international guarantees for a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip" and guarantees that no assassinations attempts will be made inside or outside the territory.

[HH] Hamas split over plan

Another source familiar with the negotiations told AFP the Palestinian group was split over Trump's plan.

"So far there are two views within Hamas: The first supports unconditional approval because the important thing is to have a ceasefire guaranteed by Trump, provided that the mediators guarantee Israel's implementation of the plan," the source said.

But others have "great reservations on important clauses,” the source added.

"They reject disarmament and for any Palestinian citizen to be taken away from Gaza."

"They support a conditional agreement with clarifications that take into account demands by Hamas and the resistance factions so that the occupation of the Gaza Strip is not legitimized while the resistance is criminalized," the source said.

"Some factions reject the plan, but discussions are ongoing and things will become clearer soon."

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Sept. 30, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said parts of the Gaza plan required further "clarification" and talks, including Israel's withdrawal from the strip.