Israel blames Iran for deadly attack on vessel owned by Israeli tycoon's firm

  • July 31 2021 09:50:27

Israel blames Iran for deadly attack on vessel owned by Israeli tycoon's firm

JERUSALEM
Israel blames Iran for deadly attack on vessel owned by Israeli tycoons firm

Israel on July 30 blamed Iran for carrying out an attack in the Indian Ocean on a shipping vessel owned by an Israeli magnate, according to media reports.

Israel’s Channel 13 News reported the views of a senior Israeli official about the attack on the ship that was en route from Tanzania to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The official, who did not want to be named, said Iran is behind the targeting of the Israeli ship. There is an Iranian terrorist attack, two innocent people died, the report said.

"With the profound sadness, we understand the incident onboard the M/T Mercer Street on 29 July, 2021, has resulted in the deaths of two crew members onboard: a Romanian national and a UK national. We are not aware of harm to any other personnel," said a statement by Zodiac Maritime, a London-based company owned by Israeli tycoon Eyal Ofer about the attack on Thursday.

It said in a tweet an investigation has begun and it is working closely with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and other authorities to uncover the perpetrators.

"Details of the incident are still being established and an investigation into the incident is currently underway. We continue to work closely with the UKMTO and other relevant authorities. We have no additional details to share at this time," it added.

Earlier, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation referred to a statement by the British Defense Ministry that said an Israeli vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman, without giving additional details.

In recent months, many attacks on commercial vessels have been reported and linked to ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran.

TURKEY Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six

Two more die in southern Turkey forest fires, death toll at six
MOST POPULAR

  1. Most of forest fires under control: Minister

    Most of forest fires under control: Minister

  2. Young man dies after carrying water to firefighters

    Young man dies after carrying water to firefighters

  3. Authorities launch second phase in fight against mucilage

    Authorities launch second phase in fight against mucilage

  4. Leaders extend condolences to Turkey over massive forest fires

    Leaders extend condolences to Turkey over massive forest fires

  5. President appoints Marmara University rector as YÖK chair

    President appoints Marmara University rector as YÖK chair
Recommended
China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta

China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta
US Treasury ordered to hand Trump taxes over to Congress

US Treasury ordered to hand Trump taxes over to Congress
’Our homeland is burning’: Volunteers join Siberia wildfire fight

’Our homeland is burning’: Volunteers join Siberia wildfire fight
New Russian lab briefly knocks space station out of position

New Russian lab briefly knocks space station out of position
Sydney police call for military to enforce lockdown

Sydney police call for military to enforce lockdown
8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning

8.2 magnitude earthquake off Alaskan peninsula, tsunami warning
WORLD China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta

China outbreak spreads as WHO sounds alarm on Delta

Mushrooming outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant prompted China and Australia to impose stricter Covid-19 restrictions on July 31 as the WHO urged the world to quickly contain the mutation before it turns into something deadlier and draws out the pandemic.
ECONOMY Turkeys Q2 tourism income jumped 22.5%

Turkey's Q2 tourism income jumped 22.5%

Turkey's tourism revenue hit nearly $3 billion in the second quarter of this year, the country's statistical authority announced on July 30. 
SPORTS Turkey wins 1st-ever Olympic medal in archery, Gazoz claims gold

Turkey wins 1st-ever Olympic medal in archery, Gazoz claims gold

Turkish archer Mete Gazoz won the gold medal in men's individual archery final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and brought his country its first-ever Olympic medal in archery on July 31. 