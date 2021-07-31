Israel blames Iran for deadly attack on vessel owned by Israeli tycoon's firm

JERUSALEM

Israel on July 30 blamed Iran for carrying out an attack in the Indian Ocean on a shipping vessel owned by an Israeli magnate, according to media reports.

Israel’s Channel 13 News reported the views of a senior Israeli official about the attack on the ship that was en route from Tanzania to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The official, who did not want to be named, said Iran is behind the targeting of the Israeli ship. There is an Iranian terrorist attack, two innocent people died, the report said.

"With the profound sadness, we understand the incident onboard the M/T Mercer Street on 29 July, 2021, has resulted in the deaths of two crew members onboard: a Romanian national and a UK national. We are not aware of harm to any other personnel," said a statement by Zodiac Maritime, a London-based company owned by Israeli tycoon Eyal Ofer about the attack on Thursday.

It said in a tweet an investigation has begun and it is working closely with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and other authorities to uncover the perpetrators.

"Details of the incident are still being established and an investigation into the incident is currently underway. We continue to work closely with the UKMTO and other relevant authorities. We have no additional details to share at this time," it added.

Earlier, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation referred to a statement by the British Defense Ministry that said an Israeli vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman, without giving additional details.

In recent months, many attacks on commercial vessels have been reported and linked to ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran.