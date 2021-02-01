ISIL assassin caught in northwestern Turkey: Interior minister

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

An assassin linked to the ISIL terror group was arrested in northwestern Turkey, the country's interior minister said on Feb. 1.

Minister Süleyman Soylu announced the arrest of the terrorist in a Twitter post, saying the counter-terrorism operation had been successfully held in Yalova province.

Soylu congratulated the intelligence units, provincial police department, and prosecutor's office involved in the arrest.