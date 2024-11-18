Is artificial intelligence’s meteoric rise beginning to slow?

Is artificial intelligence’s meteoric rise beginning to slow?

SAN FRANCISCO
Is artificial intelligence’s meteoric rise beginning to slow

A quietly growing belief in Silicon Valley could have immense implications: the breakthroughs from large AI models may be slowing down.

Since the frenzied launch of ChatGPT two years ago, AI believers have maintained that improvements in generative AI would accelerate exponentially as tech giants kept adding fuel to the fire in the form of data for training and computing muscle.

The reasoning was that delivering on the technology's promise was simply a matter of resources: Pour in enough computing power and data, and artificial general intelligence (AGI) would emerge, capable of matching or exceeding human-level performance.

Progress was advancing at such a rapid pace that leading industry figures, including Elon Musk, called for a moratorium on AI research.

Yet the major tech companies, including Musk's own, pressed forward, spending tens of billions of dollars to avoid falling behind.

OpenAI, ChatGPT's Microsoft-backed creator, recently raised $6.6 billion to fund further advances.

xAI, Musk's AI company, is in the process of raising $6 billion to buy 100,000 Nvidia chips, the cutting-edge electronic components that power the big models.

However, there appears to be problems on the road to AGI.

Industry insiders are beginning to acknowledge that large language models (LLMs) aren't scaling endlessly higher at breakneck speed when pumped with more power and data.

Despite the massive investments, performance improvements are showing signs of plateauing.

"Sky-high valuations of companies like OpenAI and Microsoft are largely based on the notion that LLMs will, with continued scaling, become artificial general intelligence," said AI expert and frequent critic Gary Marcus. "As I have always warned, that's just a fantasy."

One fundamental challenge is the finite amount of language-based data available for AI training.

According to Scott Stevenson, CEO of AI legal tasks firm Spellbook, relying on language data alone for scaling is destined to hit a wall.

"Some of the labs out there were way too focused on just feeding in more language, thinking it's just going to keep getting smarter," Stevenson explained.

Sasha Luccioni, researcher and AI lead at startup Hugging Face, argues a stall in progress was predictable given companies' focus on size rather than purpose in model development.

"The pursuit of AGI has always been unrealistic, and the 'bigger is better' approach to AI was bound to hit a limit eventually, and I think this is what we're seeing here," she told AFP.

The AI industry contests these interpretations, maintaining that progress toward human-level AI is unpredictable.

"There is no wall," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted on Nov. 14 on X, without elaboration.

Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei, whose company develops the Claude chatbot in partnership with Amazon, remains bullish: "If you just eyeball the rate at which these capabilities are increasing, it does make you think that we'll get there by 2026 or 2027."

Growth,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

    Greece may extend fast-track visa for Turkish citizens in 2025

  2. Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

    Kadıköy Municipality workers strike lasts only 1 minute

  3. Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

    Ayvalık takes firm stance against littering, cigarette butts

  4. Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

    Erdoğan hopes for 'bolder steps' toward peace from US

  5. Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case

    Court issues life sentences in PKK-linked arson case
Recommended
External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion
Ministry mandates banks for lease certificate issuance

Ministry mandates banks for lease certificate issuance
Spanish resort Malaga decides to ban new holiday flats

Spanish resort Malaga decides to ban new holiday flats

ECB says Trump budget plans could fuel market tensions

ECB says Trump budget plans could fuel market tensions
Japan, UK to hold regular economic security talks

Japan, UK to hold regular economic security talks
US to call for Google to sell Chrome browser: report

US to call for Google to sell Chrome browser: report
Türkiye to invest $80 billion in renewables in next decade

Türkiye to invest $80 billion in renewables in next decade
WORLD Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in under two months

The U.N. said on Tuesday that over 200 children have been killed in Lebanon in the less than two months since Israel escalated its attacks targeting Hezbollah.

ECONOMY External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

External assets increase 7 pct to reach $355 billion

Türkiye’s external assets increased by 6.7 percent from the end of 2023 to $354.8 billion as of the end of September, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿