Iraqi PM inaugurates Turkish-built hospital

BAGHDAD-Anadolu Agency

Iraq’s prime minister on June 12 inaugurated a training and research hospital built by a Turkish construction company in a city on the Euphrates River.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in the city of Nasiriyah, southeast of the capital Baghdad, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said: “We are opening one of the most modern hospitals in Iraq. This hospital features many departments and a great deal of technical equipment devoted to medicine.”

Noting that the hospital offers nearly 500 beds, Al-Kadhimi said this capacity will be expanded in the future.

Turkey’s Ambassador to Baghdad Ali Riza Güney was also present at the ceremony.

Turkish firms are also currently building hospitals in the cities of Basra, Maysan, and Wasit in southern Iraq, as well as Tuzhurmatu and Dujail.