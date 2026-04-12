Iraqi MPs elect Nizar Amedi as country's new president

Iraqi MPs elect Nizar Amedi as country's new president

BAGHDAD
Iraqi MPs elect Nizar Amedi as countrys new president

 

Iraqi lawmakers elected Nizar Amedi as the country's new president on April 11, following political disputes that delayed the vote and the formation of the next government.

Amedi now has 15 days to appoint a prime minister, who is expected to be former head of government Nouri al-Maliki, despite U.S. concerns over the choice in previous weeks.

Amedi was sworn in to succeed Abdul Latif Rashid after winning a majority of lawmaker votes, according to a live broadcast on the official Al-Iraqiya channel.

The 58-year-old former environment minister is a longstanding official of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), one of the autonomous Kurdish region's two historic parties.

By convention, a Shiite holds the powerful post of prime minister, the parliament speaker is a Sunni and the largely ceremonial presidency goes to a Kurd.

After Iraq's November general election, the presidential election had been set for January but was postponed twice over political disagreements.

In January, U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in Iraq's affairs by issuing an ultimatum that if Maliki, a two-time former premier with close ties to Iran, was named Iraq's next prime minister, the U.S. would no longer help the country.

Trump's threat left Iraqi leaders at a loss, particularly within the Coordination Framework, a ruling alliance of Shiite groups with varying degrees of links to Iran that nominated Maliki.

Maliki told AFP in February that he would not withdraw his nomination, while also seeking to allay Washington's concerns.

The U.S. has held significant sway over Iraqi politics since leading the 2003 invasion that ousted long-time ruler Saddam Hussein, but is an enemy of Baghdad's other main ally Iran.

 

 

 

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