Iraq to establish new base zone on border with Türkiye

BAGHDAD
The Iraqi army has announced plans to establish new bases along its border with Türkiye, aimed at enhancing security, highlighting the close collaboration with the Kurdish Regional Government’s (KRG) Peshmerga forces.

"In accordance with the directives of the Chief of General Staff, our security forces are making every effort to safeguard Iraq's entire border,” Iraqi Armed Forces spokesperson Sabah al-Numan told Rudaw.

Reminding that the 384-kilometer border with Türkiye extends across the Erbil and Duhok provinces, he said that Iraq is now fortifying this stretch with the most advanced technical and logistical infrastructure available.

"Taking into account the region’s geographical characteristics and strategic significance, we are constructing a multitude of new border outposts,” he said.

Iraq’s border with Türkiye runs through the northern provinces of Erbil and Duhok, both under the KRG’s jurisdiction. The area’s rugged, mountainous landscape poses significant challenges for border security operations.

In March 2024, Baghdad banned the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

In August 2024, Iraq and Türkiye signed a memorandum of understanding on security cooperation, aimed at addressing PKK.

