Iraq majority bloc backs Nouri al-Maliki as next PM

Iraq majority bloc backs Nouri al-Maliki as next PM

BAGHDAD
Iraq majority bloc backs Nouri al-Maliki as next PM

Iraq's main Shiite alliance, which holds a parliamentary majority, endorsed on Jan. 24 former prime minister and powerbroker Nouri al-Maliki as the country's next premier.

The nomination effectively guarantees Maliki, 75, the post that he last held more than a decade ago.

The shrewd politician is set to return to power today amid seismic changes in the Middle East, with Tehran's regional influence waning and tensions with Washington rising.

The Coordination Framework, an alliance of Shiite factions with varying links to Iran, said in a statement that it "decided, by majority vote, to nominate" Maliki for the position "as the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc.”

The statement spoke of Maliki's "political and administrative experience and his record in running the state".

After Iraq's November general election, the Coordination Framework, which includes Maliki, formed the majority bloc.

Soon after, it held heated talks to choose the next prime minister, along with other discussions with Sunni and Kurdish parties regarding other posts.

Iraq's parliament chose a speaker last month and should convene next to elect a new president, who will then appoint a prime minister to replace the incumbent Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

By convention in Iraq, a Shiite Muslim holds the powerful post of prime minister, a Sunni is parliament speaker, and the largely ceremonial presidency goes to a Kurd.

Maliki, has long been a central figure in Iraq's politics and its only two-term prime minister (2006-2014) since the U.S. invasion of 2003, which ended decades of rule by the autocratic Sunni president Saddam Hussein.

Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, has increased his power and influence despite his controversial past, including widespread accusations of stoking sectarian tensions and failing to stop the ISIL in 2014.

He has been involved in forming alliances and his name was regularly put forward as a possible candidate for the premiership.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

    Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

  2. Anti-terror panel pushes ahead as sessions adjourn

    Anti-terror panel pushes ahead as sessions adjourn

  3. Fidan to host Nigerian counterpart on visit to boost ties

    Fidan to host Nigerian counterpart on visit to boost ties

  4. Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft completes extreme cold weather test

    Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft completes extreme cold weather test

  5. Protest call grows after woman's remains found in Istanbul dumpster

    Protest call grows after woman's remains found in Istanbul dumpster
Recommended
Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two
Greece seeks to toughen punishment for migrant smuggling

Greece seeks to toughen punishment for migrant smuggling
Indonesia resumes search for dozens missing in landslide

Indonesia resumes search for dozens missing in landslide
Many killed as fresh conflict in S Sudan displaces 180,000

'Many killed' as fresh conflict in S Sudan displaces 180,000
Second killing in Minneapolis by US federal agents sparks uproar

Second killing in Minneapolis by US federal agents sparks uproar
US says Russia, Ukraine took big step, will meet again next week

US says Russia, Ukraine took 'big step', will meet again next week
WORLD Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Israeli strikes on south Lebanon killed two people on Sunday, the health ministry reported, with Israel's military saying it struck Hezbollah targets.
ECONOMY Home purchases by women surge over past decade

Home purchases by women surge over past decade

The number of homes purchased by women in Türkiye has risen sharply over the past ten years, increasing by 57.5 percent to reach 616,570 in 2025.

SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿