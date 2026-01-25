Iraq majority bloc backs Nouri al-Maliki as next PM

BAGHDAD

Iraq's main Shiite alliance, which holds a parliamentary majority, endorsed on Jan. 24 former prime minister and powerbroker Nouri al-Maliki as the country's next premier.

The nomination effectively guarantees Maliki, 75, the post that he last held more than a decade ago.

The shrewd politician is set to return to power today amid seismic changes in the Middle East, with Tehran's regional influence waning and tensions with Washington rising.

The Coordination Framework, an alliance of Shiite factions with varying links to Iran, said in a statement that it "decided, by majority vote, to nominate" Maliki for the position "as the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc.”

The statement spoke of Maliki's "political and administrative experience and his record in running the state".

After Iraq's November general election, the Coordination Framework, which includes Maliki, formed the majority bloc.

Soon after, it held heated talks to choose the next prime minister, along with other discussions with Sunni and Kurdish parties regarding other posts.

Iraq's parliament chose a speaker last month and should convene next to elect a new president, who will then appoint a prime minister to replace the incumbent Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

By convention in Iraq, a Shiite Muslim holds the powerful post of prime minister, a Sunni is parliament speaker, and the largely ceremonial presidency goes to a Kurd.

Maliki, has long been a central figure in Iraq's politics and its only two-term prime minister (2006-2014) since the U.S. invasion of 2003, which ended decades of rule by the autocratic Sunni president Saddam Hussein.

Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, has increased his power and influence despite his controversial past, including widespread accusations of stoking sectarian tensions and failing to stop the ISIL in 2014.

He has been involved in forming alliances and his name was regularly put forward as a possible candidate for the premiership.