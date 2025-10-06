Iraq, Iran exchange soldier remains from 1980–1988 war

Iraq, Iran exchange soldier remains from 1980–1988 war

BASRA
Iraq, Iran exchange soldier remains from 1980–1988 war

Iraq and Iran have exchanged the remains of soldiers killed during the 1980–1988 war in a ceremony at the Shalamcheh border crossing in Basra.

Iraqi forces handed over 48 Iranian remains, while Iran returned seven identified and 63 unidentified Iraqi remains, which will undergo DNA testing in Baghdad.

The process, supervised by the International Committee of the Red Cross, is part of ongoing humanitarian efforts under a 2008 Geneva agreement to recover and repatriate soldiers’ remains.

Officials said search operations will continue until all missing soldiers from both sides are accounted for.

Iran’s Consul General in Basra, Ali Abadi, described the handover as a return of “martyrs of the Islamic Republic” buried on Iraqi soil, while Iraqi authorities emphasized the long-term commitment to identifying and returning remains.

Similar exchanges have been conducted regularly over the years through the Iraqi–Iranian Joint Committee.

The Iran–Iraq War, sparked by Saddam Hussein’s Baathist regime confronting the newly formed Islamic Republic of Iran, lasted eight years and claimed over 1 million lives, leaving lasting economic and human impacts on both nations.

prisoner ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

    Turkish celebrities detained in Istanbul drug probe

  2. British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

    British singer Morrissey set to perform in Türkiye

  3. Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

    Face carving found on T-pillar backs human figure theory

  4. Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

    Nighttime museum visits bring new life to ancient city of Olympos

  5. Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries

    Nobel Prize in Physics goes to 3 for quantum tunneling discoveries
Recommended
US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt
Gaza-bound aid flotilla says several boats intercepted by Israel

Gaza-bound aid flotilla says several boats intercepted by Israel
Syria, US discuss implementation of March 10 agreement with SDF

Syria, US discuss implementation of March 10 agreement with SDF
Pope Leo to make first papal trip to Türkiye next month

Pope Leo to make first papal trip to Türkiye next month
Gaza marks 2nd anniversary of war amid relentless attacks, peace talks

Gaza marks 2nd anniversary of war amid relentless attacks, peace talks
Ukraine strike on Russia-held region kills four

Ukraine strike on Russia-held region kills four
Venezuela says foiled false flag plot targeting US embassy

Venezuela says foiled 'false flag' plot targeting US embassy
WORLD US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

US, Qatar, Türkiye to join third day of Gaza peace talks in Egypt

Qatar's prime minister and senior delegates from the United States and Türkiye will join Hamas and Israeli negotiators on Wednesday for a third day of talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
ECONOMY Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil

Ukraine strikes put pressure on Russian oil

Ukraine is intensifying strikes on Russian refineries and oil infrastructure, with more than 30 attacks since early August, aimed at weakening Moscow's ability to finance war against its neighbour.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿