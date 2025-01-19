Iran’s Revolutionary Guards unveil underground naval base

TEHRAN
The naval arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards unveiled an underground base housing dozens of assault boats equipped with missile launchers in footage aired by state television on Jan. 18.

The broadcaster did not reveal the location of the base, saying only that it served Iran's strategic "southern waters", the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

"This facility, which houses missile assault boats, lies 500 meters underground on the southern waters of Iran," the report said.

Guards chief General Hossein Salami toured the base with naval arm commander, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the footage showed.

Salami's visit comes just days before Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president today for a second term of office.

During his first term, Trump pursued a policy of "maximum pressure" against Iran, abandoning a landmark nuclear agreement and reimposing sweeping sanctions.

State television said some of the vessels kept at the base unveiled on Saturday were "capable of destroying U.S. warships and destroyers."

