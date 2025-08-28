Iran's currency falls to near-record lows on European 'snapback' sanctions threat

Iran's currency falls to near-record lows on European 'snapback' sanctions threat

TEHRAN
Irans currency falls to near-record lows on European snapback sanctions threat

Iran's rial currency fell to near-record lows on Aug. 28 as concerns grew in Tehran that European nations will start a process to reimpose United Nations sanctions on the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program, further squeezing the country's ailing economy.

The move, termed the “snapback” mechanism by the diplomats who negotiated it into Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, was designed to be veto-proof before the world body and would be likely to go into effect after a 30-day window.

If implemented, the measure would again freeze Iranian assets abroad, halt arms deals with Tehran and penalizes any development of its ballistic missile program, among other measures.

In Tehran on Aug. 28, the rial traded at over 1 million to $1. At the time of the 2015 accord, it traded at 32,000 to $1, showing the currency's precipitous collapse in the time since. The rial hit its lowest point ever in April at 1,043,000 rials to $1.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom warned Aug. 8 that Iran could trigger snapback when it halted inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency after Israeli strikes at the start of the two countries’ 12-day war in June. Israeli attacks then killed Tehran’s top military leaders and saw Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei go into hiding.

Seeking to use the “snapback” mechanism likely will raise tensions further between Iran and the West in a Mideast still burning over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

“The U.S. and its European partners see invoking the ‘snapback’ as a means of keeping Iran strategically weak and unable to reconstitute the nuclear program damaged by the U.S. and Israeli strikes,” the New York-based Soufan Center think tank said on Aug. 28.

“Iranian leaders perceive a sanctions snapback as a Western effort to weaken Iran’s economy indefinitely and perhaps stimulate sufficient popular unrest to unseat Iran’s regime.”

Iran initially downplayed the threat of renewed sanctions and engaged in little visible diplomacy for weeks after Europe’s warning, but has engaged in a brief diplomatic push in recent days, highlighting the chaos gripping its theocracy.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

    Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

  2. Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

    Israel's Gaza policies put entire Middle East into danger: Fidan

  3. Speaker urges PKK to accelerate disarmament, dissolution

    Speaker urges PKK to accelerate disarmament, dissolution

  4. Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

    Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

  5. Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'

    Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'
Recommended
Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
Israel army says Gaza City now a dangerous combat zone

Israel army says Gaza City now 'a dangerous combat zone'
US senators visit to Taiwan ‘threat to sovereignty’: China

US senators' visit to Taiwan ‘threat to sovereignty’: China
Thailand’s Constitional Court dismisses Prime Minister

Thailand’s Constitional Court dismisses Prime Minister
Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’theres a terrible tragedy

Vance insists Trump is healthy, says he’s ready to assume presidency if ’there's a terrible tragedy'
US envoy admits calling Lebanon reporters animalistic was ‘inappropriate’

US envoy admits calling Lebanon reporters 'animalistic' was ‘inappropriate’
UN calls on Iran, Europeans to seize 30-day window of opportunity

UN calls on Iran, Europeans to seize 30-day 'window of opportunity'
WORLD Iran faces snapback of sanctions over its nuclear program.

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.

France, Britain and Germany have initiated the process of triggering the “snapback mechanism ” that automatically reimposes all United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, saying Iran has willfully departed from their 2015 nuclear deal that lifted the measures.

ECONOMY Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Unemployment rate declines to 8 percent last month

Türkiye’s unemployment rate fell to 8 percent in July from 8.4 percent the previous month, the country’s statistical authority said on Aug. 29.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿