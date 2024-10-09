Iranian MPs call for nuclear overhaul as Tehran braces for Israel’s next attack

ISTANBUL

Dozens of Iranian lawmakers have addressed a letter to the country's top security council, urging swift action toward developing nuclear weapons in light of Israel’s growing regional threats.

Hassan Ali Akhlaghi, one of the signatories, told ISNA news agency that 39 members of parliament argue for a "reassessment of Iran's defense doctrine."

Two decades ago, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a fatwa declaring nuclear weapons forbidden under Islamic principles. However, the increasing support for abandoning this policy has grown in response to Israel's recent attacks and its aggressive rhetoric against Iran.

“No international organization, European country, or even the U.S. can restrain the Zionist regime today, and this regime commits any crime it wishes. That’s why we wrote this letter,” Akhlaghi said.

Last week, Iran launched a missile attack targeting Israel following the deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Israel, in turn, vowed a strong response, with many sources indicating that Tel Aviv views Iran’s nuclear and oil facilities as potential targets.

Israel unwilling to share attack details with US

U.S. President Joe Biden was expected to hold a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday to discuss Israel’s plans to retaliate against Iran amid reports of growing frustration in Washington over Tel Aviv’s unwillingness to share details of its intentions.

This call would be the first in seven weeks.

Both the U.S. and the Middle East have been on high alert, anticipating Israel’s response while attempting to dissuade it from escalating military actions.

Despite U.S. efforts to moderate Israel’s approach, urging it to avoid strikes on oil facilities and nuclear sites, the U.S. has found itself largely uninformed, as Israel has chosen not to disclose any details of its plans to its ally, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

This lack of transparency has intensified frustration in Washington, with U.S. officials expressing concern about being caught off guard by Israel's recent actions against Hezbollah, including moves related to Nasrallah.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was scheduled to visit Washington on Wednesday for talks with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin. However, the Pentagon confirmed that the visit was postponed after Israeli media reported that Netanyahu insisted the cabinet decide on the course of action before the minister's departure.

Netanyahu threatens Lebanon with destruction 'like Gaza'

In a video message, Netanyahu warned Lebanon it could face destruction "like Gaza.”

"You have an opportunity to save Lebanon before it falls into the abyss of a long war that will lead to destruction and suffering like we see in Gaza," Netanyahu said in the video address directed to the people of Lebanon.

"I say to you, the people of Lebanon: Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end."

Israeli forces have killed the would-be successors of Nasrallah, Netanyahu also said.

"We've degraded Hezbollah's capabilities. We took out thousands of terrorists, including Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah's replacement, and the replacement of the replacement.”

A Hezbollah official last week said the group has not had contact with Nasrallah's potential successor Hashem Safieddine since Israel bombed Beirut's southern suburbs on Oct. 3.

In the meantime, a letter signed by 130 Israeli soldiers urged the government that they will no longer serve unless Tel Aviv works to obtain a hostage and ceasefire deal.

“For some of us, the red line has been crossed already,” said the letter by reservists and draftees across multiple military branches. They warned that they'll cease service if hostage negotiations aren't prioritized.