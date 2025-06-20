European powers meet Iran in Geneva as war with Israel rages

GENEVA

European powers hoped to offer a "diplomatic solution" as they met with Iran in Geneva on Friday, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, as Israel again came under Iranian missile fire.

The meeting, which is expected to focus on Iran's nuclear programme, comes as U.S. President Donald Trump mulls the prospect of entering the war between the two foes.

Israel, saying Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons, launched a massive wave of strikes a week ago, triggering an immediate retaliation from Tehran.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot will meet his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in Geneva "to make a complete diplomatic and technical offer for negotiations", Macron told reporters.

France and its allies Germany and Britain were "putting a diplomatic solution on the table", he added.

On the ground, Israel's military said it struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including what it called a centre for the "research and development of Iran's nuclear weapons project".

In Israel, sirens sounded in the afternoon after missiles were launched from Iran for the second time on Friday, and rescuers reported two injured, including a 16-year-old in serious condition.

A military official said that "approximately 20 missiles were launched towards Israel" in the latest salvo.

On Iranian state TV, a news anchor described footage of "Iranian missiles arriving" in the sky over Israel, as the channel broadcast the footage with military music playing in the background.

Trump has said he would decide "within the next two weeks" whether to involve the United States in the fighting.

Israel, the United States and other Western powers accuse Iran of seeking an atomic weapon, a charge that it denies.

'Betrayal' of diplomacy

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy said "a window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution", while agreeing with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio that "Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon".

France's foreign ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine said that "military solutions are not long-term solutions" to ensure Iran respects its obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Iran's Araghchi, however, rejected any prospect of talks with the United States so long as Israel continues its attacks.

Addressing the U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday, Araghchi said Israel's attacks were a "betrayal" of diplomatic efforts to reach a nuclear deal between Tehran and Washington.

"We were attacked in the midst of an ongoing diplomatic process," he said.

In an interview with German publication Bild, Israel's top diplomat Gideon Saar said he did not "particularly" believe in diplomacy with Iran.

"All diplomatic efforts so far have failed," said Saar, whose country had supported Trump's 2018 decision to abandon a previous nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers.

The Iranians, according to Saar, have used negotiations "to gain time while making progress (in their nuclear programme), and I don't think they've changed their nature".

'Speculation'

The U.N. Security Council is also due to convene on Friday for a second session on the conflict, which was requested by Iran with support from Russia, China and Pakistan, a diplomat told AFP on Wednesday.

The escalating confrontation is quickly reaching "the point of no return", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned on Friday, saying "this madness must end as soon as possible".

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres meanwhile pleaded with all sides to "give peace a chance".

The International Atomic Energy Agency said that while Iran is the only country without nuclear weapons to enrich uranium to 60 percent, there was no evidence it had all the components to make a functioning nuclear warhead.

"So, saying how long it would take for them, it would be pure speculation because we do not know whether there was somebody... secretly pursuing these activities," the agency's chief Rafael Grossi told CNN.

"We haven't seen that and we have to say it."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Iran could produce an atomic bomb in "a couple of weeks".

"If there's a chance for diplomacy the president's always going to grab it, but he's not afraid to use strength as well," Leavitt said.

Any U.S. involvement in Israel's campaign would be expected to involve the bombing of a crucial underground nuclear facility in Fordo, using powerful bunker-busting bombs that no other country possesses.

- Internet curbs -

In Iran, people fleeing Israel's attacks described frightening scenes and difficult living conditions, including food shortages and limited internet access.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said authorities had restricted internet access to avoid "problems" like cyberattacks.

Protests broke out in Tehran and other cities after Friday prayers, with demonstrators chanting slogans in support of their leaders, state television showed.

"I will sacrifice my life for my leader," read a protester's banner, a reference to supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Switzerland announced Friday the temporary closure of its embassy in Tehran, adding that it would continue to fulfil its role representing U.S. interests in Iran, while the United Kingdom announced it was withdrawing its embassy staff.

The death toll in Israel from Iranian missile strikes since June 13 was 25 people, according to authorities.

Iran said on Sunday that Israeli strikes had killed at least 224 people, including military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians.