Iranian court fines US over ‘butterfly’ patients

TEHRAN
A court in Iran has ruled that the U.S. government must pay $6.7 billion in damages to "butterfly" patients who have suffered due to U.S. sanctions.

In a ruling on Thursday, a civil court in Tehran ordered U.S. government officials to pay $6.785 billion in "material, moral and punitive damages" to the plaintiffs, as reported by the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News Agency.

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), commonly referred to as "butterfly disease," is a rare genetic condition that causes the skin to blister, making it as fragile as a butterfly's wings.

A Swedish medical company, Molnlycke, produces a dressing called Mepilex, which provides significant relief from the burning sensation of skin blisters for these patients.

However, U.S. sanctions have hindered access to this dressing for butterfly patients in Iran, exacerbating their suffering, according to medical professionals.

Many patients have died over the years, and others have had their limbs amputated, according to Iranian media.

A group of 295 butterfly patients had filed a lawsuit against 30 U.S. individuals and entities they claimed were responsible for imposing and enforcing sanctions that prevent them from accessing the dressing material.

The court deemed the sanctions "illegal" and caused unnecessary pain and suffering to these patients, most of whom are children.

According to Mizan News, after the U.S. withdrew from the nuclear deal in May 2018, many American and European companies, including Mölnlycke, ceased trading with Iran.

Molnlycke is the sole producer of the life-saving wound-healing dressing for patients with butterfly disease.

According to the broadcaster, around 20 patients have died in recent years due to the lack of dressings and ointments, causing severe and irreversible physical harm.

Some families had initiated legal action in Sweden to compel the company to resume its supplies to Iran, but the Swedish government refused to support their demands.

Ultimately, a court in Tehran recognized the humanitarian nature of the case, noting that most of the victims were children, and issued its ruling on Thursday. 

