Trump says US 'armada' headed toward Gulf

TEHRAN
President Donald Trump said a U.S. "armada" was heading toward the Gulf and that Washington was watching Iran closely, even after downplaying the prospect of imminent military action and saying Tehran appeared interested in talks.

Trump has repeatedly left open the option of new military action against Iran after Washington backed and joined Israel's 12-day war in June 2025 aimed at degrading Iranian nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The prospect of immediate American action seemed to recede in recent days, with both sides insisting on giving diplomacy a chance.

On his way back from the World Economic Forum in Davos, the president told reporters on Air Force One the United States was sending a "massive fleet" toward Iran "just in case."

"We're watching Iran," he said. "I'd rather not see anything happen but we're watching them very closely."

Addressing the WEF on Jan. 22, Trump said the United States attacked Iranian uranium enrichment sites last year to prevent Tehran from making a nuclear weapon. Iran denies its nuclear program is aimed at seeking the bomb.

"Can't let that happen," Trump said, adding: "And Iran does want to talk, and we'll talk."

The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards had also warned Washington on Jan. 22 that the force had its "finger on the trigger."

A fortnight of protests starting in late December 2025 shook Iran's clerical leadership under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, but the movement has petered out in the face of a crackdown that activists say killed thousands, accompanied by an unprecedented internet blackout.

Last week, Trump pulled back from a threat to strike Iran over its deadly crackdown on the protests after the White House said Tehran had halted planned executions of demonstrators.

In a standoff marked by seesawing rhetoric, Trump had on Jan. 20 warned Iran's leaders the United States would "wipe them off the face of this Earth" if there was any attack on his life in response to a strike targeting Khamenei.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a speech accused the United States and Israel of stoking the protests as a "cowardly revenge... for the defeat in the 12-Day War.”

