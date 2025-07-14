Iran vows response to possible UN sanctions

TEHRAN

Iran will respond if United Nations sanctions are reimposed over Tehran’s nuclear program, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on July 14, though he did not specify what steps Tehran might take.

A French diplomatic source last week told media that in the absence of a nuclear agreement ensuring European security, European powers would be obliged to trigger the U.N. sanctions through the "snapback mechanism."

This mechanism, part of the 2015 nuclear accord, would reinstate U.N. sanctions that had been lifted in exchange for limits on Iran’s nuclear activity.

“The threat to use the snapback mechanism lacks legal and political basis and will be met with an appropriate and proportionate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said at a press briefing, without providing further clarification.

The 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by the U.K., Germany, France, the U.S., Russia and China. It allows any party to trigger the snapback mechanism via the 15-member U.N. Security Council if Iran is accused of “significant non-performance” under the deal.

Baghaei criticized the European signatories, stating, “The European parties, who are constantly trying to use this possibility as a tool, have themselves committed gross and fundamental violations of their obligations under the JCPOA.”

“They have failed to fulfill the duties they had undertaken under the JCPOA, so they have no legal or moral standing to resort to this mechanism.”

Western nations alleged that Iran seeks to develop a nuclear weapon, an accusation Tehran denies.

When asked whether Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi would meet with Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, Baghaei said no time or place had yet been agreed for resuming U.S.-Iran nuclear talks.