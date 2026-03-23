Trump postpones attacks on Iran enegy sites by 5 days

TEHRAN

U.S. President Donald Trump on March 23 announced that ongoing productive talks with Iran prompted him to postpone his planned attacks on Iran’s energy facilities by five days, giving Tehran extra time to guarantee safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

“I have instructed the department of war to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meeting and discussion,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social post.

“I am please to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” he added.

His remarks came after Trump threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if it did not reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours, which were due to end late on March 23.

Iran's armed forces have since vowed to "completely" close the strait and target power plants in Israel, as well as in countries in the Gulf which Iran says support U.S. bases in the area.

State media, including the judiciary's Mizan Online website, on March 23 showed infographics of potential targets in Israel, including Orot Rabin and Rutenberg, Israel's two largest power plants.

Another infographic on Mehr news agency was titled "Say goodbye to electricity!" and showed possible targets in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait.

"In the event of the slightest attack on the electricity infrastructure of the Islamic republic, the entire region will be plunged into darkness," the graphic said.

Iran's powerful parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, meanwhile, vowed to "irreversibly" destroy vital infrastructure across the region if the United States and Israel attacked its own.

In a renewed threat, Iran on March 23 threatened to deploy "naval mines" in the Gulf if the United States and Israel were to attack any of its coasts or islands.

The Tehran that came before Trump’s backdown on his 48-hour ultimatum.

"Any attempt by the enemy to attack Iranian coasts or islands will naturally, and in accordance with established military practice, lead to all access routes and communication lines in the Persian Gulf and coastal areas being mined with various types of naval mines, including drifting mines deployable from the coasts," said the country's defense council in a statement carried by state media.

The defense council, which operates under the Supreme National Security Council, was formed after Iran's 12-day war with Israel in June 2025.

Iranian media said on Monday there were no negotiations between Tehran and Washington after Trump announced talks towards ending the war.

"There are no talks between Tehran and Washington," said Mehr news agency citing Iran's foreign ministry, adding that Trump's statements were part of a push "to reduce energy prices".

Other media carried similar reports.