Iran slams new EU, UK sanctions as 'unjustified'

TEHRAN
Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday slammed the new sanctions by the European Union and Britain against Tehran over its support for Russia's war on Ukraine as unjustified.

"While the president of Ukraine has admitted that no Iranian ballistic missiles have been exported to Russia, the measures of the European Union and United Kingdom in applying sanctions against Iran cannot be justified," ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement.

The European Union and Britain on Monday widened sanctions against Iran over its alleged support for Russia's war on Ukraine, including targeting the national seafaring company, vessels, and ports used to transfer drones and missiles.

Acting in parallel, Britain also announced fresh sanctions against Iran on Monday, freezing the assets of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Line (IRISL).

The sanctions also included the national airline, Iran Air, for transporting ballistic missiles and military supplies to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Iran has repeatedly rejected Western accusations that it has transferred missiles or drones to Moscow for use against Kiev.

Ahead of the announcement of the new sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that the EU was using the "non-existent missile pretext" to target its shipping lines.

"There is no legal, logical, or moral basis for such behavior. If anything, it will only compel what it ostensibly seeks to prevent," Araghchi wrote on X.

"Freedom of navigation is a basic principle of the law of the sea. When selectively applied by some, such shortsightedness usually tends to boomerang."

Iran's economy is already reeling from biting U.S. sanctions following Washington's unilateral withdrawal in 2018 from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Baghaei said the new sanctions against Iran "that affect the interests and fundamental rights of Iranians are clear examples of systemic violations of human rights."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will use all of the capacities of cooperation with its partners to ensure its interests and national security," he added.

